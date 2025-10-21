A Montreal TikToker is going viral for peeing on landmarks across the city
Montreal has a new supervillain on its hands.
Urinating in public is technically illegal. But for one Montreal TikTok user, it's become a bizarre claim to fame.
Posting under the handle @themontrealpisser, the anonymous creator first appeared on October 5 with a video of himself peeing atop the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge. The 11-second clip, set to ominous music from the show Dexter and captioned "I'm in your city, Montreal," quickly made waves online.
@themontrealpisser
This is just the start #mtl #dexter #TheMontrealPisser #fyp
Since then, the pisser has uploaded nearly a dozen videos. Mostly shot at night, they all feature the same unsettling Dexter soundtrack and involve him relieving himself somewhere he absolutely shouldn't be. His locations so far have included Vanier College, Cégep du Vieux Montréal, Collège Ahuntsic, Champlain College, Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, Collège de Maisonneuve, Collège André-Grasset, and Collège Montmorency.
The man clearly has a thing for leaving his mark on post-secondary institutions.
@themontrealpisser
🌉🌉🌉😈 #mtl #dexter #TheMontrealPisser #fyp #collègeahuntsic
While his account only has around 3,000 followers, the videos have collectively pulled in hundreds of thousands of views, proving that people just can't look away — even when they want to. The comment sections are a mix of disgust, panic, and straight-up fascination. Some users are begging him to stop, while others are nervously tracking his progress across the city. There are also folks encouraging him to "visit" new places like Lionel-Groulx metro or Concordia University.
The account seems to take inspiration from Dexter's eerie serial-killer aesthetic in a way that feels both absurd and strangely cinematic. It's hard to tell whether the whole thing is meant as a prank, performance art, or a cry for better public washrooms.
Still, not everyone's convinced the streams are even real. Many viewers have pointed out that the liquid looks suspiciously clear, hinting that it might all be an elaborate (and somewhat damp) prank involving a hidden water bottle. Whether it's one big hoax or genuine vandalism, the mystery behind the pisser seems to be part of the draw.
Whatever his motive may be, Montreal seems to have a new supervillain on its hands. And no building is safe.