Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A Montreal TikToker is going viral for peeing on landmarks across the city

Montreal has a new supervillain on its hands.

A man peeing in public areas in Montreal.

Posting under the handle @themontrealpisser, the anonymous creator first appeared on October 5 with a video of himself peeing atop the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge.

@themontrealpisser | TikTok
Senior Writer

Urinating in public is technically illegal. But for one Montreal TikTok user, it's become a bizarre claim to fame.

Posting under the handle @themontrealpisser, the anonymous creator first appeared on October 5 with a video of himself peeing atop the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge. The 11-second clip, set to ominous music from the show Dexter and captioned "I'm in your city, Montreal," quickly made waves online.

@themontrealpisser

This is just the start #mtl #dexter #TheMontrealPisser #fyp



Since then, the pisser has uploaded nearly a dozen videos. Mostly shot at night, they all feature the same unsettling Dexter soundtrack and involve him relieving himself somewhere he absolutely shouldn't be. His locations so far have included Vanier College, Cégep du Vieux Montréal, Collège Ahuntsic, Champlain College, Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, Collège de Maisonneuve, Collège André-Grasset, and Collège Montmorency.

The man clearly has a thing for leaving his mark on post-secondary institutions.

@themontrealpisser

🌉🌉🌉😈 #mtl #dexter #TheMontrealPisser #fyp #collègeahuntsic

While his account only has around 3,000 followers, the videos have collectively pulled in hundreds of thousands of views, proving that people just can't look away — even when they want to. The comment sections are a mix of disgust, panic, and straight-up fascination. Some users are begging him to stop, while others are nervously tracking his progress across the city. There are also folks encouraging him to "visit" new places like Lionel-Groulx metro or Concordia University.

The account seems to take inspiration from Dexter's eerie serial-killer aesthetic in a way that feels both absurd and strangely cinematic. It's hard to tell whether the whole thing is meant as a prank, performance art, or a cry for better public washrooms.

Still, not everyone's convinced the streams are even real. Many viewers have pointed out that the liquid looks suspiciously clear, hinting that it might all be an elaborate (and somewhat damp) prank involving a hidden water bottle. Whether it's one big hoax or genuine vandalism, the mystery behind the pisser seems to be part of the draw.

Whatever his motive may be, Montreal seems to have a new supervillain on its hands. And no building is safe.

From Your Site Articles
montreal newsmontreal tiktokmontreal universities
MontrealNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    Montreal's STM is going on strike AGAIN — and this one could last nearly a month

    Third time's the charm?

    Montreal could see its first snowfall before Halloween this year

    It felt like summer just a few days ago.

    This dreamy Quebec town is like a real-life Stars Hollow and it's full of autumn magic

    It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip. 🍁✨

    6 ghostly towns and spooky places to visit in Quebec this fall

    Be sure to bring a friend. 👻