Quebec Is Ditching Its Plan For A New Highway Under The Saint Lawrence River

There will be no new highway into Quebec City.

An illustrative rendering of a proposed tunnel linking Quebec City and Lévis. Right: The Quebec City skyline as seen from Lévis.

An illustrative rendering of a proposed tunnel linking Quebec City and Lévis. Right: The Quebec City skyline as seen from Lévis.

Réseau express de la capitale, Wirestock | Dreamstime

The highly anticipated "third link" tunnel project connecting Québec to Lévis is no longer prioritizing car lanes, according to the Journal de Québec and confirmed to MTL Blog by Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault's spokesperson Maxime Roy via email.

Guilbault is set to formally announce this shift in focus at a press conference on Thursday, Roy told MTL Blog. Initial plans for the third-link tunnel included three lanes in each direction stacked on top of each other in a two-level setup, with one lane in each direction reserved for electric buses, plus connections to Québec City's forthcoming tramway.

Renderings of the new transit-focused version of the third link have yet to be publicized, but Québec solidaire politicians, who have been calling for public transit to be at the centre of the project, are already celebrating.

QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois tweeted his approval of what he termed the CAQ's "retreat" from their initial vision for the third link, calling it "a victory for science and common sense."

He also accused the CAQ of being "stubbornly ideological" in its prior defence of the car lanes.

According to reporting from the Journal de Québec, recent traffic data shows that car travel times between Quebec and Lévis have decreased such that a highway tunnel may be superfluous, especially considering changing travel habits due to the increase in post-pandemic remote work.

In May 2021, the government anticipated the third link project would be completed within 10 years. It's so far unclear how the changes to the plan will alter this timeline.

Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
