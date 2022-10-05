This Quebec City Hotel Was Ranked The Best In Canada & It’s Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
A quick trip to Quebec City, anyone?
Canada has an impressive roster of must-try hotels with the very best being right here in Quebec. Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards and Quebec City's very own Auberge Saint-Antoine has been recognized as the number one hotel in the country.
The Readers' Choice Awards are the "longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry," Condé Nast said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their top travel stays and experiences across the globe and Auberge Saint-Antoine was a clear Canadian winner. This idyllic spot located right in the heart of Quebec City's Old Port is a historic, museum-inspired hotel that just so happens to be a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux association.
“It is truly an honour to be voted Best Hotel in Canada by the readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine,” said Alex Kassatly, general manager of Auberge Saint-Antoine.
The family-owned hotel boasts 95 individually designed rooms and suites decorated to reflect the allure and magic of Quebec City. Guests can inhabit all of Quebec City's best moments and historic sights minutes from the hotel. Oh, and not to mention Auberge Saint-Antoine is also home to the esteemed four-diamond restaurant, Chez Muffy where you can truly immerse yourself in a farm-to-table culinary experience.
Montreal's very own Le Place d'Armes Hotel & Suites managed to snag the second spot, proving Quebec to be a must-visit destination for your next romantic getaway.
The full list of this year's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards can be found here