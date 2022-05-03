9 Canadian Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In The World
Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto & Vancouver restos all made the list!
When it comes to Canada's culinary hot spots, there are certainly a handful of delish Canadian restaurants worth eating at.
Whether you're venturing through Montreal's best restaurants, or taking your palette on a trip to Toronto, there are loads of decadent locations that your stomach will certainly thank you for.
Well, after Forbes released its 2022 Star Awards winners list, nine Canadian restos were named among the best in the world!
Forbes annually sends out "secret investigators" to test out restaurants, hotels, and spas across the globe, and who knew the true north was so popular.
With acclaimed spots in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, and Vancouver, you can get an elevated taste of what Canada has to offer at these must-try foodie destinations.
Café Boulud Toronto
Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: French
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Located in the heart of Toronto at the Four Seasons Hotel, Café Boulud Toronto put their own twist on the stellar workings of Daniel Boulud with French dishes that provide vintage vibes with explosive flavours that are bound to make you want to return.
Canoe
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 66 Wellington St W 54th floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Canoe certainly knows what they are doing when it comes to their impressive Canadian-inspired menu served in a swanky and stylish space. The only thing better than the food are the stunning views of the CN Tower, which you can enjoy atop the 54th floor of the Toronto Dominion Centre.
Hawksworth Restaurant
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Pacific Northwest
Address: 801, W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Should Go: Hawksworth is known for their inventive take on Pacific Northwest cuisine with must-try menu items including their east coast oysters, tuna tartare, caviar, and extensive wine list to match. Located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, you can truly enjoy all this delectable spot has to offer.
Maison Boulud
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: French
Address: 1228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in the Ritz-Carlton, Daniel Boulud has left the mastery behind the restaurant's delectable dishes in the hands of executive chef Riccardo Bertolino. The delish spot is known for creating a perfect balance of luxury and comfort with a menu that can only be described as bold, creative, and whimsical.
TOCA Restaurant
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Italian
Address: The Ritz-Carlton, 181, Wellington St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: TOCA is located in Toronto's acclaimed Ritz-Carlton hotel and is a must-visit resto for anyone and everyone looking for a vibrant and fresh take on Italian cuisine. The flavourful spot offers up seasonal and locally sourced favourites, but their menu isn't the only thing that makes 'em stand out. TOCA also has a cheese cave. Mhm, you read that right, a cheese cave!
Chez Muffy
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: French-Canadian
Address: 10, rue Saint-Antoine, Québec, QC
Why You Should Go: Located right in the heart of the Auberge Saint-Antoine Relais & Châteaux, Chez Muffy offers up a stunning Euro-inspired farm-to-table take on French Canadian cuisine with must-try dishes including their cured duck, pheasant breast stuffed with black truffle, and scallops. Not only will you love the menu but you'll be able to enjoy it in a remarkable historic warehouse.
Scaramouche
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: French
Address: 1, Pl. Benvenuto, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Scaramouche is the perfect mix of sophisticated and casual all in one. The restaurant is known for their French haute cuisine in an upscale space with casual bistro vibes. You'll be able to enjoy your meal with skyline views that are bound to be the true cherry on top of your Scaramouche experience.
Toque!
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Quebecois
Address: 900, Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Toque! mixes luxurious and contemporary together to create a menu of which you will definitely want to get a taste. The renowned spot is known for its garnished plats that are so stunning you'll feel bad ruining the presentation. Norman Laprise certainly knows his way around the kitchen, putting a dash of his culinary magic in every dish he crafts.
ONE Restaurant
Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: New American
Address: 116, av. Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: ONE offers patrons a well-rounded experience of both culinary deliciousness and quaint views of their tree-lined patio right in the heart of the Hazelton Hotel. A trip to ONE isn't complete without a taste of their lobster spoons, Korean chicken tacos, and wagyu sliders. Bon appétit!