Quebec's Fall Forecast Includes 'Surprising' & 'Rarely Seen' Weather Phenomena
It's going to be wet and warm, according to MétéoMédia.
It feels like summer was just yesterday, and based on the Quebec weather we'll be seeing for the next few months, it might as well be. MétéoMédia's seasonal forecast for Quebec predicts a relatively warm autumn, continuing the trends seen this summer.
The site credits La Niña for this development as the weather-determining ocean phenomenon enters its third year of dominating the forecast. This trend is described as "unheard of in 20 years" by MétéoMédia.
September and October could be especially mild, according to head meteorologist André Monette. We could see some heavy precipitation at times, and the latter half of the season could be characterized by "large autumnal systems that are conducive to strong winds," Monette explained.
During this very unusual warm autumn, we can still expect some intermittent blasts of chill, but they aren't forecast to last too long. The earlier part of the season will see some bursts of precipitation, and as we approach the winter, Quebec will be on the receiving end of large storm systems.
Much of the weather is determined by ocean conditions, including temperature. This year, both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans are warmer than usual, except for La Niña's signature cold spot near the equator.
Meteorologist Réjean Ouimet described this, along with La Niña's heavy three-year reign, as "pretty rare." The heat-inducing conditions, along with increased precipitation and storm systems, give a "mysterious side" to this fall, Ouimet added. "It's practically unheard of."
So, will Quebec boil and burn this fall? Probably not. But it's shaping up to be a chaotic season, with bursts of wind and rain scattered throughout a surprisingly warm range of temperatures.
Don't worry, though. Once November hits, Quebec's winter season will certainly catch up on all the cold weather we'll miss in the fall.