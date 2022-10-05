Montreal Weather Is Gonna Be Cold AF This Weekend As Temps Are Set To Drop By A LOT
There will be snow on the ground before we know it! 🥶
Despite Montreal weather expected to be "warm and dry" this fall season — this weekend's temps are proving to be anything but. The 514 has witnessed seemingly agreeable fall weather so far, with the exception of a frost warning and all. However, warm days just might be long gone as we near single-digit temperatures.
Environment Canada released this weekend's Montreal weather forecast and brace yourselves for a 12-degree Celsius drop. Mhm, 12 degrees!
Temperatures are set to remain in the 20 to 23 C range Wednesday and Thursday with a nice and "sunny" forecast. In fact, EnviroCan is calling for a humidity index of 25 on October 6, giving us all a much-needed summer reminder.
Well, it seems as if nothing good lasts forever. As the end of the week approaches, temps are expected to dip by 9 degrees Celsius come Friday, October 7. Montreal weather this Friday is set to reach 14 C with a 70% "chance of showers," EnviroCan says with night temps dipping down all the way to 1 degree Celsius. Brrr!
As if that weren't cold enough, Montreal will see a pretty significant difference come Saturday. While the sun will, fortunately, be out and about, it's going to be hella chilly as temps dip down to 11 C during the day. From Thursday's 23 C with humidity to Saturday's 11-degree forecast, Montreal is expected to see a pretty staggering 12-degree drop.
Temperatures across the city will remain a wee bit nippy into next week as the weather floats within the 13 to 15 C range.
