Canada's Month-By-Month Winter Forecast Just Dropped — Here's What Quebec Can Expect
Winter is coming! ⛄
Enjoy the nice weather while you still can, Montreal 'cause winter is just around the corner. The Old Farmer's Almanac has shared another long-range Canadian winter forecast and this time we have a month-by-month version with predictions for each province.
Overall, it looks like Canada is in for a cold and snowy winter — no surprise there, right? Most Canadians can expect a typical chilled season with “sneaky cold" periods, "icebox conditions" and "several major snowstorms."
"Winter will arrive early, with cold temperatures dropping down from the Yukon and northern Alberta to settle in across the Prairies and into southern Ontario and southwest Quebec," the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts.
In la belle province specifically, November should be mild at the beginning with some rain and several snowy showers. In the last week of the month, the first snowstorm should arrive, and temperatures are expected to drop dramatically.
Another snowstorm is forecasted for Quebec during the first week of December where "frigid" conditions are being anticipated. After some lovely days of sunshine and mild temperatures, a third snowstorm will hit the province, followed by, you guessed it, more rain and snow.
Around Christmas and New Year's, Quebec is expected to get glacial temperatures and flurries. For the month of January, Quebecers can expect a roller coaster of weather as conditions will alternate between mild temperatures and snowy, icy-cold days.
Throughout February, the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for snowy showers and flurries every week with a bout of rain and mild temps for the remainder of the month.
So, are you ready for winter?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.