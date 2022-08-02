Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec weather

Quebec's Winter Forecast Is Out & It Could Get 'Unreasonably Cold'... Tabarnouche

Temperatures are expected to drop to -40°C. 🥶

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A person walks down St-Denis in the winter.

A person walks down St-Denis in the winter.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Soak in the sunny days of summer for as long as you can, because this winter is going to get extra cold. The Farmer's Almanac has released its extended forecast, predicting plenty of storms accompanied by "unreasonably cold" temps. You may want to start planning for your winter vacay escape now.

Quebec is expected to get record-breaking cold snaps with snow, rain and mush, especially in the first months of 2023.

"The last half of January looks quite stormy," according to the Almanac.

Heavy snow is expected in Quebec between January 20 and 23. In February, a possible Nor’easter may drop between 12 to 24 inches of snow in some parts of the province.

Quebecers could also be subjected to one of the coldest Arctic blasts in recent years. Temperatures are expected to drop to -40°C (a temp that’s actually the same in Fahrenheit and Celsius).

"Across the eastern two-thirds of the country, our extended forecast points to heavy snow and rain, followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in many years."

A map of Canada shows "unreasonably cold, snowy" conditions in Quebec.A map of Canada shows "unreasonably cold, snowy" conditions in Quebec.Courtesy of Farmers Almanac.

The arrival of spring isn't expected to warm things up either. March is expected to bring heavy snow, torrential rain, and thunderstorms in Quebec and across the country.

The Farmer's Almanac offers longer-term forecasts than other sources, based on a set of rules developed in 1818 by the Almanac’s first editor, David Young, who was both an astronomer and mathematician. Sunspot activity, the Moon's impact on tides, planet positions, and other factors are all considered when the Almanac predicts seasonal weather patterns.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...