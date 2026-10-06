QuickQuotes: Leaders react as Parti Québécois forms minority government
The Parti Québécois is projected to form a minority government, completing a dramatic political comeback and paving the way for an eventual third sovereignty referendum.
The PQ was elected in 59 ridings by late Monday, putting it on track to return to power for the first time in more than a decade.
The Liberals were elected in 40 ridings, the Conservatives were elected in 19 and Québec solidaire were elected in nine.
The Coalition Avenir Québec, which entered the election as the governing party, failed to win a seat and was wiped off the electoral map.
Here are some key quotes from party leaders as the results came in on Monday evening:
“Quebecers have spoken tonight. They decided to elect a Parti Québécois government while also asking it to work with the other parties. I understand that message perfectly, and I will do everything I can to live up to what Quebecers are asking of us."
— Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
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“(The result) means that the Parti Québécois does not have all the powers to do whatever they want. They're going to have to discuss, collaborate, and we'll be collaborating on some issues, but obviously not on the main issue (of a referendum)."
— Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard
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“Hope is being reborn in Quebec, because tonight we have just written a page of history. For the first time in 100 years, Quebecers have decided to send a large caucus of Conservative MNAs to the National Assembly."
— Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime
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“What a great campaign. We resisted. It felt like we were starting from pretty far behind. But damn, we fought like only the left knows how to fight."
— Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal
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“Quebecers have spoken. Their choice is clear. I respect it. The result is clearly not the one we were hoping for. And as leader, I take full responsibility. Not our candidates, not our activists, not our volunteers. Me."
— Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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