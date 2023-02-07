A Redditor Asked If They Should Move To Montreal vs Toronto & The Six Got Crushed Fam
"Montreal, there is no debate here."
The Montreal versus Toronto debate is nothing new, but for those of us who live in these two cities, the arguments also never get old. We Montrealers love it when we top Toronto in rankings — as we did in this one highlighting the best spots across Canada to move to — and we love every chance to explain our superiority.
So, when one Redditor created a thread asking folks which city they should move to, the replies didn't disappoint. The Reddit post, created by the user u/groz_v, asked which of the two cities is best when it comes to particular criteria, including making friends, good transportation, affordable housing, and affordable universities, to name a few.
from montreal
"Montreal, there is no debate here," one user replied and the 514 appears to be the unanimous response.
"Montreal hands down, for a better social life.. as mentioned above Toronto is more cliquey. A lot of people speak English here but it's great to know French," another user replied. "
One person provided some very beneficial insight after having lived in both Montreal and Toronto. Overall verdict? "Montreal is a billion times better in every way than Toronto."
The OP made it clear that the French language was their only issue with moving to Montreal. However, many Redditors put their apprehension at ease by noting how easy the city can be to navigate for English speakers.
"There are big anglo pockets in Montreal," one commenter said. "For your requirements, language won't be a barrier but keep learning French. It’s appreciated and opens doors" another replied.
As if local advice wasn't enough, a few other non-Canadians joined in on the convo. "As a non-Canadian who has lived in both — Montreal wins on every one of your criteria."
Well, that settles that, doesn't it? Sorry not sorry, Toronto.
