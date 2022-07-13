Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
rogers outage

Rogers Is Increasing The Credit To Customers Affected By The Mega Outage

The announcement comes after a public scolding from a federal minister.

Senior Editor
Rogers sign.

Rogers sign.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime

Canadians affected by the Rogers outage are getting a bigger payout. The company announced Tuesday evening that it will increase the credit to customers hit by the system failure that, in some cases, wiped out service for days.

In a tweet, the company said it will automatically apply a credit to customers' accounts equal to five days of service. Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri previously suggested that the credit would only cover one day.

The outage began in the morning of July 8. By the morning of July 9, Rogers said it had restored service to the "vast majority" of its clients, but admitted on July 10 that some customers continued to "experience intermittent challenges."

"We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them," the tweet reads. "We know that we need to earn back their trust." Rogers called the credit a "first step."

The announcement comes after a public reproach by federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, who on Monday announced that he had convened a meeting with major domestic telecom company leaders to "demand they take immediate action to improve the resiliency and reliability of our networks."

Champagne said he tasked telecom giants with producing protocols for "emergency roaming [...] mutual assistance during outages," and a procedure "to better inform the public and authorities during telecommunications emergencies."

He also announced that Canada's telecommunications watchdog, the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) will investigate the Rogers outage.

Rogers is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that, if approved, would seek $400 in damages for affected customers.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...