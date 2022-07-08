Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Rogers Promises To Credit All Customers Amidst Ongoing Service Outage

"Of course, we will be proactively crediting all customers," Rogers said.

Rogers building.

Rogers building.

Rogers has caused quite the stir today following the telecommunications and media company's nationwide network outage. Now, Rogers has made it clear they will, in fact, be issuing credits to all customers.

The company first flagged the service outage early in the morning on July 8, acknowledging issues regarding its network and assuring the public that they are doing everything they can to fix the issue.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share," Rogers tweeted out.

At around 4 p.m.on July 8 Rogers shared that they are "making progress" regarding their networks being down. "Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," Rogers wrote.

Now, the company is re-assuring customers that despite the ongoing service outage, credits will be given out.

"We acknowledge the impact our outage is having on your life. We have every technical resource and partner fully deployed to solve the problem. As soon as we know the specific time the Networks will be fully operational, we will share that with you. Right now, we are focused on the solution," Rogers tweeted out.

The telecommunication conglomerate then issued a statement promising customers that they will be compensated.

"Some of our customers have raised the question of credits and of course, we will be proactively crediting all customers and will share more information soon," Rogers said.

Following Rogers and Fido's network issues back in April 2021, the outage resulted in customers also receiving credits — so it appears as if history is certainly repeating itself.

