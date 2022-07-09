Rogers Wireless Services Restored Following Nationwide Outage & CEO Officially Apologizes
"Our wirless services are starting to recover," Rogers stated.
Rogers is back! The telecommunications and media company has announced that its wireless services are beginning to restore following a total network outage.
Rogers first acknowledged interruption to its service network early morning on July 8.
"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share," Rogers tweeted out.
In a matter of hours, phone, internet, payment transactions and countless other services under Rogers were down — leading to a nationwide outage.
The network remained down for most of Friday, going as far as affecting Service Canada outlets, including passport offices.
Thankfully, Rogers stated that their networks were being restored by their technical team and wireless services were returning to normal as of 9:52 p.m. EST.
While no reason has been shared regarding the cause behind the Rogers outage, the company has made it clear they will be offering credit to customers and have issued an apology to all Canadians affected by the issue.
In an official statement, Rogers President and CEO, Tony Staffieri said that "We take that responsibility very seriously and today we let you down. We can and will do better."
"As our teams continue working to resolve the situation, I want to make two commitments to you," Staffieri said.
- "First, we are working to fully understand the root cause of this outage and we will make all the changes necessary to ensure that in the future we meet and exceed your expectations for our networks."
- "Second, we will make this right for our valued customers. We will proactively apply a credit to all our customers impacted by the outage and will share more details shortly."
