Rogers Is 'Making Progress' On Fixing Massive Service Outage
It's not been a good day to be a Rogers customer...
Today has been quite the day for Rogers customers as the telecommunications and mass media company's network has been down. However, Rogers has now stated that they are "making progress" as their technical team attempts to restore service.
The outage was first flagged early in the morning on July 8, leaving countless Rogers users without phone or internet service, all while affecting payment transactions and even causing a stir at many Service Canada outlets, including passport offices.
"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share," Rogers tweeted out this morning.
Despite the company's efforts at restoring service, Rogers has fallen short and issued an apology to all those affected.
"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up," Rogers tweeted.
While many are still left with no service, Rogers is now assuring customers that they are "making progress" at restoring their networks.
"Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," Rogers wrote.
"We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep you updated, including when services will be back online."
Although Rogers has yet to discuss the possibility of compensation regarding the lack of services today, the last Rogers and Fido outage resulted in customers receiving a credit.
