Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
rogers outage

Rogers Is 'Making Progress' On Fixing Massive Service Outage

It's not been a good day to be a Rogers customer...

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Rogers store.

Rogers store.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime

Today has been quite the day for Rogers customers as the telecommunications and mass media company's network has been down. However, Rogers has now stated that they are "making progress" as their technical team attempts to restore service.

The outage was first flagged early in the morning on July 8, leaving countless Rogers users without phone or internet service, all while affecting payment transactions and even causing a stir at many Service Canada outlets, including passport offices.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share," Rogers tweeted out this morning.

Despite the company's efforts at restoring service, Rogers has fallen short and issued an apology to all those affected.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up," Rogers tweeted.

While many are still left with no service, Rogers is now assuring customers that they are "making progress" at restoring their networks.

"Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," Rogers wrote.

"We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep you updated, including when services will be back online."

Although Rogers has yet to discuss the possibility of compensation regarding the lack of services today, the last Rogers and Fido outage resulted in customers receiving a credit.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...