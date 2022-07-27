Saint-Jean’s Hot Air Balloon Fest Returns With Jason Derulo, Charlotte Cardin & More
It's only a 40-minute drive from Montreal.
From August 13 to 21, the famed International de Montgolfières will officially be back in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, just 40 minutes from Montreal.
Visitors can expect far more than just hot air balloons, with an impressive lineup of big musical acts such as this year's headliner, Jason Derulo along with performances by Charlotte Cardin, Ludacris, Alicia Moffet and so many more.
As if this lineup wasn't majestic enough, the nine-day festival offers plenty of activities for the entire family.
At Canada's biggest gathering of this kind, you can watch the hot air balloons inflate and take off up close. For this edition, organizers decided that the flight field will be U-shaped, so you can stand right in the middle of all the action.
You can hop on and take a ride up about 50 feet above the ground for $10, or go even higher into the clouds if you're feeling brave enough. Now, who said you need wings to fly?
Those who'd rather keep their feet on the ground can also hang out at the Desjardins zone, where a lineup of up-and-coming and local musical acts will perform. A huge screen and hammocks will be installed to comfortably watch shows, away from the crowds — this way you can relax and take a break from all the non-stop excitement.
Other great ways to relax at the event include yoga sessions at dawn for $25 on August 14th and 15th, as well as the Nights Glows, a light show featuring grounded balloons illuminated like big lanterns, on four separate evenings starting around 9 p.m.
Many inflatable games, themed rides, giant puzzles and a brand new agricultural space will be available to occupy festival-goers of all ages.
The event will also feature a concourse of food vendors and a Bistro SAQ for great 5 à 7, with something for everyone, including Thai cuisine, churros and ice cream.
International Hot Air Balloon Festival
Price: Pass for 9-day access is $ 103.48 for adults & $ 63.24 for kids older than four years old — daily passes are also available here.
When: August 13 to 21, 2022
Where: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu