Jason Derulo Crashed An Amateur Basketball Session In Montreal & It's So Sweet

What would you do if Jason Derulo showed up at your friendly basketball game?

Jason Derulo plays basketball at the Université de Montréal sports centre. Right: Jason Derulo.

While in Quebec to perform at the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu hot air balloon festival, Jason Derulo crashed an amateur basketball session at the Université de Montréal sports centre, Narcity Québec reports.

Someone who was present at the centre told MTL Blog's sister publication that the American singer showed up with his entourage and opted to join a bunch of locals instead of going to their own court.

Footage shared with Narcity Québec shows Derulo fully engaging in the game. He was wearing a black t-shirt and sneakers with bright patterned shorts.

Narcity's source said he played a few games before posing for photos and signing autographs.

He then went on to hit the stage at the International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu on Saturday.

