Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Verdun's Puppet Festival Is Returning To Promenade Wellington With Over 20 Free Shows

No strings attached. 🎭

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Two hybrid alien-giraffe puppets walk down Promenade Wellington. Right: Three figures dressed like humanoid trees stand in the road.

Two hybrid alien-giraffe puppets walk down Promenade Wellington. Right: Three figures dressed like humanoid trees stand in the road.

@promenadewellington | Instagram, @toxiquetrottoir | Instagram

Puppets that capture the imagination of all ages will take to Verdun's main drag during Festival Marionnettes Plein la Rue. Every Friday and Saturday, from August 26 to September 3, visitors can catch giant puppet creations strolling down Promenade Wellington or watch a series of hand puppet shows at surrounding spots. Magic tricks and animatronics will be on full display.

The festival will offer more than 20 free short puppet shows spread across nearby venues and parks.

You could catch woodland creatures walking along Wellington on August 26 between 5 and 7 p.m. The treelike figures will bring sounds of nature with them and invite people walking by to enjoy their canopy of branches. The troupe behind the performance, Toxique Trottoir, want to remind viewers about the importance of preserving forests.

Or on August 26 at 10 a.m. you could catch a 25-minute Unexpected Theatre show with Napoleon and Colomban at Madelinots Park. The duo wearing uncanny masks and costumes are comical maintenance workers who pick up all kinds of waste, including unusual finds. The short performance of commedia dell'arte includes dance, music, puppetry and object theatre.

If you're more interested in how massive puppets are made, there will be a 45-minute workshop on the Presbytery grounds on August 26 at 11 a.m. Artists will assemble a puppet from scratch, showing viewers the stages of puppet design work and the mechanisms that make character movement possible.

A special closing show on September 10 will cost $7 to attend. Tickets will be available as of August 8.

Fourteen Quebec companies and two international ones are collaborating to provide entertainment during the festival. The full programming line-up is available here.

Marionnettes Plein la rue

When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 26 to September 3

Where: Wellington Street, Verdun

Cost: Free, except for the $7 closing show.

Event

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...