Shooting Stars AND A Full Moon Are Expected To Be Visible Across Quebec On The Same Night
If you thought August's annual Perseids meteor shower was the only time of year to observe the sky, think again. Grab a blanket and a hot chocolate because shooting stars are expected to fill the sky above Quebec this week.
The Orionid meteors are active from September 26 through November 22, according to the American Meteor Society, with peak activity occurring on October 21.
But if you want to catch the meteor shower on the same night as the full moon, watch the sky on the night of October 20 when the Hunter's Moon is set to rise.
The Weather Network Meteorologist Scott Sutherland says "Orionid meteors tend to be bright, and there's typically up to 20 per hour seen during the peak of the shower."
However, he says the light of the full moon could "wash out dimmer meteors" so we may see fewer than usual this year.
Spaceweather.com predicts something more like five per hour.
Orionid meteors are caused by debris from Halley's Comet. The name Orionid is a reference to the Orion constellation from where the meteors appear to radiate.
For best viewing, venture out before dawn and find a spot as far as away as possible from the full moon and other light pollution.
