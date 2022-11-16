Starbucks Canada Is Giving Out Free Reusable Cups This Week — Here's How To Get Yours
FREE reusable red cups!
The beginning of the holiday season is a corporate fabrication. Electric displays, lurid retail window decorations and plastic gifts are the true heralds of the months-long buildup to the December holidays. But free stuff somehow makes it all tolerable. Starbucks Canada is bringing back its holiday season free cup giveaway, offering reusable red tumblers to customers who order a so-called handcrafted fall or winter beverage on November 17.
Canadians don't even have to leave the comfort of their homes to claim theirs. The promotion is valid for in-store, drive-thru, Starbucks app and Uber Eats purchases.
The qualifying holiday drinks are the Caramel Brûlé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Americano, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Signature Hot Chocolate and Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.
The eligible fall menu drinks are the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate.
The giveaway marks the 25th year of Starbucks' famous red holiday cups, whose design this year includes white ornaments and an anniversary message. Starbucks introduced the reusable version of the red cup, composed of 50% recycled materials, in 2017.
The giveaway will end once red cup stocks deplete. So perhaps best to order early!
Lucky customers who get their hands on a reusable cup can use it to get a $0.10 discount on future orders.
Get a summary of the giveaway details below.
Starbucks Reusable Red Cup Giveaway
When: November 17, 2022, while supplies last
Where: Starbucks cafés, drive-thrus, app purchases and Uber Eats Orders
