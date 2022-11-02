Starbucks Revealed Its 2022 Holiday Menu With Festive New Cups & Drinks (PHOTOS)
The line-up includes dairy-free options. ☕🌲
It's time to get in the holiday spirit if Starbucks' seasonal menu shift is anything to go by. The café is replacing its fall line-up with an assortment of winter-ready drinks and cup designs on November 3.
Each beverage comes in a festive "gift-wrapped" cup with its own unique pattern, continuing the holiday tradition started by the company 25 years ago.
One of the chain's most popular drinks, the beloved Peppermint Mocha, is back for its 20th year (it even pre-dates the PSL, which was introduced in 2003). Each cup of the espresso beverage is infused with mocha sauce and peppermint-flavoured syrup, and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.
The Caramel Brulée Latte is also back with a torched sugar sauce, whipped cream and caramel brulée topping.
The Peppermint Mocha. Right, Caramel Brulée Latte.Courtesy of Starbucks.
You can get toasty on a chilly day with the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha featuring espresso, white chocolate mocha sauce, whipped cream, holiday sugar sparkles and white pearls.
The Chestnut Praline Latte mixes coffee with caramelized chestnut flavour and spices topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.
There's also a Canadian exclusive this year: the Irish Cream Americano, combining espresso with Irish Cream syrup, topped with hot water and a sprinkle of cocoa.
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. Right, Chestnut Praline Latte.Courtesy of Starbucks.
You're not limited to warm Starbucks drinks this winter — all of the holiday flavours can be made iced or as blended frappuccinos.
The chain is serving its cookie in a cup for the second year. The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is espresso flavoured with sugar cookie syrup and almond milk, and topped with red and green sprinkles.
The Irish Cream Cold Brew adds vanilla sweet cream foam and a strike of cocoa powder to Starbucks Cold Brew flavoured with Irish Cream syrup.
Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Right, Irish Cream Cold Brew.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Starbucks is offering treats to nibble on while you sip your fave holiday drink, like the Gingerbread Loaf and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop with peppermint chocolate cake, white chocolaty coating and festive bits of crunchy candy cane pieces.
You can also pick a cute snowman-shaped sugar cookie with white chocolate icing or Cranberry Bliss Bar (blondie cake, cream-cheese icing, orange zest and a sprinkle of dried cranberries).
Cranberry Bliss Bar. Right, Snowman Cookie.Courtesy of Starbucks.
When does Starbucks get holiday drinks?
Starbucks' holiday drink menu drops on November 3. You can get your hands on four of the chain's most popular warm beverages, the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte. Signature iced drinks include the Irish Cream Cold Brew and dairy-free Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.