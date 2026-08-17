4 Government of Canada jobs in Montreal you can apply for that pay up to $121K per year
Some don't even require a university degree.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has a wide range of positions open across the country right now, and a handful of them are hiring specifically in Montreal.
The roles span everything from administrative work to full intelligence gathering, and the pay on some of these is well into six figures.
Here's what's actually open to Montreal applicants.
Administrative Assistant — $61,934 to $75,324
This is the most accessible role of the bunch. You don't need a university degree, just a high school diploma and two years of relevant experience, or a college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience needs to cover general administrative work, client service, and comfort with everyday office software like word processing, email, spreadsheets, and databases. Besides Montreal, this one's also posted in Burnaby, Toronto, and Gatineau. Applications close September 30, 2026.
Human Intelligence Officer — $87,459 to $120,917
This is the closest thing to an actual field intelligence role on the list, and it's also the highest-paying. It does require an undergraduate degree, along with experience handling complex assessments, navigating difficult situations, and working as part of a team.
CSIS is also looking for people with a solid grasp of current events and how they connect to national security issues, plus a willingness to work irregular hours and spend time out in the community rather than behind a desk. A valid driver's licence is required.
This one's posted in Montreal, Quebec City, and several other cities across the country, with applications closing September 30, 2026.
Surveillance Officer — $77,427 to $94,177
This role is built around fieldwork rather than a desk job. It doesn't require a degree either. A high school diploma plus four years of experience, a college diploma plus two years, or an undergraduate degree plus two years will all qualify you.
CSIS is looking for people comfortable building relationships and working as part of a team, along with at least six years of experience driving regularly in a range of conditions, including city and rural roads and rough weather.
This one's also posted in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Gatineau, with applications closing September 3, 2026.
Administrative Officer, Regional Director General — $68,552 to $83,389
This role supports senior CSIS officials directly, handling everything from executive support to coordinating multiple administrative projects at once.
Requirements are flexible here too: a high school diploma with four years of experience, or a university certificate or college diploma with two years, will get you in the door, as long as that experience includes working with managers and staff at different levels and providing client-facing support.
Outside Montreal, this one's also posted in Burnaby, with applications closing October 2, 2026.
How to apply
All four postings can be found and applied to directly through CSIS Careers.
This story was inspired by the article "11 Government of Canada jobs you can apply for that pay up to $137,000 a year" which was originally published on Narcity.
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