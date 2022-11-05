Search on MTL Blog

Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations For Sale & You Can Travel South For $645

A little fun in the sun, anyone? ☀️

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Lunamarina | Dreamstime, @mikechaar | MTL Blog
True

If you've been yearning for a little summer throwback, then Sunwing Vacations has loads of last-minute vacation deals down south from Montreal where you can have some much-needed fun in the sun.

Whether you're feeling Mexico, Cuba, Panama, or Jamaica, Sunwing will jet-set you straight to the beach for as little as $645. Mhm! And that's for a whole week in the Caribbean. All-inclusive!

So, if you've been looking to scratch that vacay itch, then def check out these sweet destinations — but beware, 'cause those island vibes are hella hard to say no to.

Varadero, Cuba

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Memories Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $775

Dates: November 10, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Royal Decameron Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1385

Dates: December 3, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

Varadero, Cuba

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Melia Las Antillas (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $845

Dates: November 30, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

Playa Blanca, Panama

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1335

Dates: November 25, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

Cayo Canta Maria

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $645

Dates: November 7, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1175

Dates: December 2, 2022 (7 days)

Book here

    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
