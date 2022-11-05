Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations For Sale & You Can Travel South For $645
A little fun in the sun, anyone? ☀️
If you've been yearning for a little summer throwback, then Sunwing Vacations has loads of last-minute vacation deals down south from Montreal where you can have some much-needed fun in the sun.
Whether you're feeling Mexico, Cuba, Panama, or Jamaica, Sunwing will jet-set you straight to the beach for as little as $645. Mhm! And that's for a whole week in the Caribbean. All-inclusive!
So, if you've been looking to scratch that vacay itch, then def check out these sweet destinations — but beware, 'cause those island vibes are hella hard to say no to.
Varadero, Cuba
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Grand Memories Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $775
Dates: November 10, 2022 (7 days)
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Royal Decameron Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1385
Dates: December 3, 2022 (7 days)
Varadero, Cuba
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Melia Las Antillas (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $845
Dates: November 30, 2022 (7 days)
Playa Blanca, Panama
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1335
Dates: November 25, 2022 (7 days)
Cayo Canta Maria
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Dhawa Cayo Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $645
Dates: November 7, 2022 (7 days)
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Sunwing Vacations
Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1175
Dates: December 2, 2022 (7 days)
