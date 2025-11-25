Quebec taxes are changing in 2026 — Here's how much you'll pay under the new brackets
Quebec has released its updated tax brackets for 2026, which means residents can get a clearer picture of how much income tax they will owe next year.
Both Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have adjusted their brackets for inflation, and a few changes could slightly reduce what you pay on your 2026 income.
Just like every year, taxes in Canada work on a progressive system. You only pay the higher rate on the portion of income that falls into each bracket. If your income stays the same while the thresholds increase, more of your earnings get taxed at lower rates.
Here's how both Quebec and Ottawa will tax your income in 2026.
Quebec's tax brackets for 2026
The Ministère des Finances du Québec announced today that Revenu Québec has indexed the provincial brackets by 2.05% for 2026. The rates are similar to last year, but each threshold has increased.
Here are Quebec's 2026 tax brackets:
- 14% on the first $54,345 of taxable income
- 19% on income over $54,345 up to $108,680
- 24% on income over $108,680 up to $132,245
- 25.75% on income above $132,245
For comparison, the 2025 thresholds were $53,255, $106,495 and $129,590.
Quebec basic personal amount for 2026
The basic personal amount (BPA) increases from $18,571 to $18,952. You will not pay provincial income tax on that first portion of your earnings.
In other words, if you earn less than the minimum threshold, you will pay no tax.
RRQ and RQAP contributions will drop
Quebec is also lowering two payroll deductions in 2026:
- RRQ (Régime de rentes du Québec) — Quebec's public pension plan
- RQAP (Régime québécois d’assurance parentale) — the provincial parental insurance program that funds maternity, paternity and parental leave benefits
Starting January 1, 2026, the contribution rates change as follows:
- RRQ employee rate: 5.4% → 5.3%
- RRQ self-employed rate: 10.8% → 10.6%
- RQAP employee rate: 0.430%
- RQAP self-employed rate: 0.764%
According to the province, these changes will save up to $137 per year for an employee and up to $259 for someone who is self-employed.
Canada's federal tax brackets for 2026
The CRA has indexed the federal brackets by 2.0% for 2026. There's also a major update: the lowest federal rate officially becomes 14% for the entire 2026 tax year, after dropping from 15% on July 1, 2025.
Here are Canada's 2026 federal brackets:
- 14% on the first $58,523
- 20.5% on income over $58,523 up to $117,045
- 26% on income over $117,045 up to $181,440
- 29% on income over $181,440 up to $258,482
- 33% on income above $258,482
Federal basic personal amount for 2026
The basic personal amount (BPA) is a non-refundable federal tax credit that reduces how much of your income is taxed. Everyone gets some BPA — but the exact amount depends on how much you earn.
For 2026, the BPA goes up to a maximum of $16,452.
Here's how it works:
- If you earn $181,440 or less, you get the full BPA of $16,452.
- If you earn $258,482 or more, your BPA drops to the minimum of $14,829.
- If your income falls between those two amounts, your BPA gradually decreases on a sliding scale.
This means the lower your income, the larger your tax break. And if your taxable income is below the BPA, you won't pay any federal income tax at all.
Example: Federal tax on a $140,000 salary in 2026
Here's what someone earning $140,000 might pay before credits or deductions:
- 0% on the first $16,452
- 14% on the next $42,071
- 20.5% on the next $58,522
- 26% on the remaining $22,955
Total federal tax: ~$23,855
Provincial tax, RRQ, EI and other credits will change the final amount.
Why this matters
Even small bracket increases can make a noticeable difference. If your income stays flat while tax thresholds rise, less of it gets taxed at higher rates. Factor in the higher BPAs and reduced RRQ and RQAP contributions, and many Quebecers could see a lighter tax load or a better refund in 2026.
And remember: You're filing your 2025 taxes this spring. These new brackets only apply to income earned as of January 1, 2026.
If you want to estimate your actual bill, the CRA and Revenu Québec websites — along with most online tax calculators — can give you a more complete picture for both 2025 and 2026.
This article is adapted from "Canada's 2026 federal income tax brackets are out — Here's how much you'll pay next year" and "Voici les nouvelles tranches de revenu pour tes impôts de 2026 au Québec" which were published on Narcity.