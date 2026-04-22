You can get money from these 7 provincial and federal benefits in Quebec in May
Check your bank accounts.
Quebec residents can tap into a number of provincial and federal benefit payments this month.
The GST/HST credit is quarterly and already landed in April, so that one's off the table for now, but May 2026 has seven other credits on the calendar (along with a minimum wage boost at the beginning of the month).
From retirement pensions to child care support to dental reimbursements, May's deposits cover a wide range of situations. If you're not sure what you qualify for, your most recent tax return is usually the starting point, since most of these benefits are calculated from that.
If you haven't filed your 2025 return yet, it's worth getting on that sooner rather than later, since delays can hold up payments you'd otherwise be entitled to.
Here's what payments are coming over the next month.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is a federal monthly pension for Canadians aged 65 and older who meet residency requirements. Eligibility is based on age and years of Canadian residency — no work history or contributions required.
Service Canada adjusts OAS rates every three months to keep pace with inflation, and the amounts landing this quarter are slightly higher than what arrived between January and March. The bump is modest — 0.1% for the April to June 2026 quarter — but it works out to a 2.1% increase compared to this time last year.
Maximum monthly amounts for May 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $743.05, if your 2024 net income is under $148,451
- Ages 75 and over: up to $817.36, if your 2024 net income is under $154,196
Seniors 75 and older receive a permanent 10% boost to their base OAS amount. The next rate adjustment won't happen until July.
Payment date: May 27
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan pays retirement income to people who contributed while working in Quebec. You can start collecting as early as 60 at a reduced rate, or wait until 72 to maximize your monthly amount.
Maximum monthly amounts based on when you start:
- At 60 (64% of the maximum): $964.90
- At 65 (100% of the maximum): $1,507.65
- At 72 (158.8% of the maximum): $2,394.15
Your actual payment depends on your earnings history and total contributions.
Payment date: May 28
More about the Quebec Pension Plan
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment for families with children under 18. The amount you receive depends on household income, number of children, and their ages.
For the current benefit year (July 2025 to June 2026), families with an adjusted net income under $37,487 can receive the maximum:
- Children under 6: up to $7,997 per year ($666.41 per month)
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $6,748 per year ($562.33 per month)
Families with a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also receive the Child Disability Benefit alongside their CCB deposit.
Payment date: May 20
More about the Canada Child Benefit
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly support to adults between 18 and 64 with an approved Disability Tax Credit. To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2024 tax return and be a legal resident of Canada.
- Maximum benefit: $2,400 per year ($200 per month), indexed to inflation
- Full benefit available to single individuals earning under $33,000, or couples earning under $46,500
A portion of employment income is excluded from the calculation, $10,000 for individuals and $14,000 for couples, and the benefit decreases gradually as income rises above those thresholds.
Payment date: May 16
More about the Canada Disability Benefit
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
This refundable provincial tax credit helps families recover some of what they spent on child care during the year. The credit rate runs from 67% to 78%, with lower-income households receiving the higher end of that range.
For the 2025 taxation year, eligible expenses are capped at:
- $12,275 for a child under 7
- $6,180 for a child aged 7 to under 16, or a child with an impairment
- $16,800 for a child with a severe and prolonged mental or physical impairment
Worth noting: starting with the 2026 taxation year, the eligible age drops from 16 to 14 for most children. Kids with disabilities remain eligible regardless of age. Families can also opt into advance monthly payments rather than waiting for tax season.
Payment timing: Usually issued on the 20th of the month
More about the Child Care Expense Tax Credit
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
If rent is eating up a significant chunk of your monthly income, this provincial program could help. It's aimed at renters who are 50 and older and living alone, or single-parent families with at least one dependent child.
Income limits to qualify:
- $22,900 for individuals aged 50+
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
Monthly assistance ranges from $100 to $170, depending on what share of your income goes toward rent. In some cases, payments can be issued retroactively.
More about the Shelter Allowance Program
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The Canadian Dental Care Plan covers eligible households with annual incomes under $90,000 for a range of dental expenses. There's no set payment date — reimbursements are processed on a rolling basis as claims come in.
How much you get back depends on your eligible expenses, the plan's fee schedule, and your adjusted family net income. If you're newly eligible, you should have received a letter with a personalized application code.