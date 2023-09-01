Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Coming To Cinemas Across Canada & Tickets Are On Sale Now
The Eras Tour concert film will play in 9 cinemas across the Greater Montreal Area.
If you didn't get a chance to snag tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Toronto next November, then don't sweat, because you can still catch the tour… just not in the way you may have hoped. Swift is releasing theTaylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film, which will play in over 150 Cineplex theatres across Canada and tickets are already on sale.
Whether you are a Swift fan or not, there is no denying the impact the Eras Tour has had and while six nights in the 6ix is by no means enough for all Canadians to witness Swift in person, the concert film experience may be your next best bet.
"Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged," the press release says.
The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will begin screening across Canada on Friday, October 13, 2023, and will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a two-hour and 45-minute run time.
Adult tickets for the concert film will cost $19.89 at theatres, while children aged 13 and under, as well as seniors aged 65 and above, can grab tickets for $13.13. Note that there is an online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket. Tickets are on sale now on the Cineplex website.
The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will be available in a wide selection of premium experiences including VIP Cinemas, IMAX, and UltraAVX.
For Montrealers looking to catch the film, here are the nine cinemas in the Greater Montreal Area that will be showing the movie:
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
- Cinéma Banque Scotia Montreal
- Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP
- Cinéma Starcité Montreal
- Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon
- Cinéma Cineplex Laval
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon St-Bruno
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.