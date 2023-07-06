Taylor Swift Snubbed Canada In Latest Eras Tour Dates Release & Justin Trudeau Stepped In
It's safe to say the two now have 'Bad Blood'.
It's yet another sad day for Canadian Swifties after Taylor Swift released new Eras Tour dates and left Canada out…again. On July 5, 2023, Swift tweeted out that she would be adding 14 additional shows to the worldwide tour but solely throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.
It was only two weeks ago that Swift had dropped more dates for the Eras Tour with Canada nowhere to be seen. Swift fans across the country took to social media to express their disdain over being left out of what can only be described as one of the most major Taylor Swift tours to happen like…ever.
After the dust finally settled, Swift seemingly reopened the wound after announcing even more tour dates that are nowhere near Canada.
"Really can't contain my excitement because…we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???," Swift wrote.
Swift added an extra show in Paris, Stockholm, Lyon, Lisbon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw and Vienna and added two additional dates in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. I'm sorry, but Gelsenkirchen now gets three tour dates and Canada gets zero? Nada? Zilch? Rien?
Well, the situation has become so dire for Canadian fans of the pop icon that the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has stepped in.
"It's me, hi." Trudeau wrote; referencing Swift's latest hit 'Anti-Hero'. "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." The prime minister made not one, but two song references in his tweet, the second being an ode to Swift's song 'Cruel Summer'.
While Swift fans are likely revelling in the fact that their country's leader is also pushing for Eras Tour dates, it does not appear as if everyone is amused. A slew of tweets replying to Trudeau's initial message are condemning the prime minister for focusing on the wrong issues.
"You could have fully quoted the song by saying "It's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me" and had a better outcome," one tweet reads. "Seriously? YOU run our country and you're tweeting this while people go hungry. No wonder Canada's a joke," another user wrote.
Although securing Eras Tour dates is likely very low on Trudeau's list, it would probably bring in a lot of money to the economy. I mean, Swifties really do not play around.