Taylor Swift Announced 6 Eras Canada Tour Dates & Montreal Was Totally Left Out
Montreal and Swift are never, ever, ever…getting back together.
Taylor Swift has been on The Eras Tour since March 2023, and while she'll be hitting up the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Europe, it seems as if Canada was not at all on Swift's radar.
Canadian Swifties had begun to grow worried that the pop icon wouldn't be coming to Canada, so much so that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to get involved and plead to Swift to make her way over to the true north. Well, after months and months of anticipation, Taylor Swift is officially coming to Canada.
The "Love Story" singer finally dropped Canadian Eras Tour dates on August 3, with six tour stops in total and opening act Gracie Abrams joining Swift. While this is great news for fans across the country, it isn't so great if you live anywhere other than Toronto. Mhm, that's right. All six tour dates will be taking place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Despite Montreal having loads of Swift fans and the capacity to host The Eras Tour, it seems as though Swift is so adamant about sticking with stadiums that she opted for the Rogers Centre, and only the Rogers Centre.
Swift will be performing in Toronto from November 14 to 23, 2024, which means fans will have to wait well over a year before getting to feast their eyes on one of the most talked-about tours ever.
Many Swifties outside of the 6ix have taken to Twitter (now called X) to share their disdain with the Toronto-only tour dates.
Although Toronto is the only Canadian city to be announced thus far, there is still some hope that Taylor Swift will announce additional Eras Tour dates for other major Canadian spots including Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton, which is home to the Commonwealth Stadium, the biggest stadium in all of Canada.
Until then, Montrealers will have to cross their fingers or dish out the dinero for travels to Toronto.