Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour Is Coming To Vancouver & You Can Register For Tickets Now
West coast Swifties get ready!
Good news for Taylor Swift fans across Canada. The singer just added three additional Canadian Eras Tour dates and registration to purchase tickets is now open.
Canadians have been long awaiting news of the Eras Tour touching down across the true north. So, when Swift finally released Canadian dates, Swifties across the country were less than pleased when all six shows Taylor booked in Canada would be set to take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Nevertheless, fans across the country hustled to get tickets, ultimately selling out all six shows taking place in November 2024.
Now, Swift is expanding her stadium tour to the west coast of Canada with three new Vancouver dates. Taylor Swift will be bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver's B.C. Place on December 6, 7 and 8, 2024. So, mark those calendars, Swifties.
A screenshot from Taylor Swift's Instagram Stories of her newest Eras Tour dates in Vancouver, BC.@taylorswift | Instagram
Although tickets are not currently on sale, registration is now open on Ticketmaster. Considering Taylor used Ticketmaster's Verified Fan registration for all other Eras Tour dates, it's no surprise fans will have to register for the three Vancouver concerts, as well.
"Registration does not guarantee tickets. We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and others will be put on the waitlist," Ticketmaster said.
While Taylor Swift has not made any mention regarding additional Canadian dates outside of Toronto and Vancouver, fans from Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton (among other Canadian spots) are still hoping the pop star drops dates for their respective cities. We aren't holding our breath, though! Well, not all of us at least.
Those unable to get tickets to see Taylor Swift in person can still opt to witness the magic of the tour on the big screen. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently playing across cinemas in Canada and tickets can be purchased now. The film began screening across Canada on Friday, October 13, 2023 and will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a two-hour and 45-minute run time.
For Montrealers looking to catch the film, here are the nine cinemas in the Greater Montreal Area that will be showing the movie:
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin
- Cinéma Banque Scotia Montreal
- Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP
- Cinéma Starcité Montreal
- Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon
- Cinéma Cineplex Laval
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon St-Bruno
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
