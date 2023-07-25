Oi! The Best Aussie Expressions To Cheer On Canada In The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Soccer is a global language, but come game time, we'll all be speaking 'Strayan.
As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 unfurls its banner in the land of kangaroos and koalas, it's an opportune moment for Canadian soccer enthusiasts to dive headfirst into Australia's vibrant sporting lexicon.
No need to stick to the standard phrases when you can bring the Aussie spirit into your living room — or the stadium if you took a trip Down Under. Here's how to make the most of the thrilling match on July 26 at 6 a.m. between Canada and Ireland.
In the heat of the game, instead of a plain "Yes!" you can exclaim "Bloody Oath," an Aussie expression signaling enthusiastic agreement — the perfect accompaniment to Canada's winning goal. On seeing an opposing player commit a foul, your call for justice can resonate with "Show em' the cheese," a cheeky Aussie catchphrase advocating for a yellow card.
The Aussie spirit embraces every twist and turn of the game. When an undeserved goal is disallowed, your rightful indignation could be perfectly voiced with "Spewing," as in "I'm spewing right now about that call." But the slang doesn't stop at expressions of frustration. Amid high stakes and intense gameplay, you could find reasons to shout "Ripper" or "Blinder," both meaning "fantastic" when the Canadian team shows excellent skills on the field.
If Canada scores, don't hold back a hearty "Get in, mate!" and express admiration for an extraordinary play with a rousing "You Beauty/Ripper." And don't overlook the classic chants that bring life to the sporting event — a melodious "Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi," and the globally known "Olé, olé, olé, olé".
Even if the odds seem to sway against Canada, remember the Aussie mantra "She'll be right," an affirmation that things will turn out fine.