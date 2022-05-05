CF Montréal Is Changing Its Anus-Resembling Logo
The soccer team's logo is just over one year old.
Montreal soccer team CF Montréal — formerly known as the Montréal Impact — has announced it's changing its logo. The decision follows a year of grumbles from fans about the team's latest rebrand.
"We have listened to our supporters and our partners," the team wrote on social media Wednesday. "We will soon unveil a new logo which will officially be used as of the 2023 season."
CF Montréal promises the new logo will "highlight several key elements of our identity and history."
The current logo, a circular arrangement of arrows and letter M's that looks like an eight-sided snowflake or, to the less innocent, a loose anus, was first unveiled in January 2021.
The team's claim that it was inspired by the city itself didn't seem to convince skeptical fans.
A press release at the time explained the logo was "composed of elements that tell the story of the brand and establish the essence of Club de Foot Montréal’s DNA, strongly inspired by our city."
"We wanted to connect our identity even more strongly to that of our city," Justin Kingsley, co-creative director of Club de Foot Montréal, said in the release.
"We were inspired by Montréal and its supporters to create this local Montreal brand image, made by Montrealers, to state that we are here to stay."
The 2021 rebrand included the name change — which some fans also dislike for its use of the word "foot" to resemble European teams instead of the local preference for "soccer."
A petition to revive the "Montréal Impact" got over 5,900 signatures.
But it looks like "CF Montréal" is here to stay.