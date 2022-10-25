The Best U.S. Airports For Transfers If You're Saving (Or Stuck) With An Indirect Flight
They get top marks for dining options, cleanliness and customer satisfaction.
Quebecers are looking to travel in droves during this holiday season, but direct flights out of Montreal-Trudeau have become especially pricey thanks to inflation, airline short staffing, and fewer take-offs.
If you're planning to head south this winter and get stuck booking a transfer flight in the U.S., you'll want to consider picking one in these airports. Any layover from 30 minutes to 24 hours will be more comfortable at these hubs, ranked best by ParkSleepFly for food and beverage quality, cleanliness, shopping and overall flyer satisfaction.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (or Sea-Tac) in Washington state took top honours on the list with a layover score of 7.22/10. The airport offers top-notch service and clean facilities. It also has over 30 hotels within three kilometres of the airport. The most popular flight out of the airport is from Seattle to Los Angeles. Even if you're not heading that way, you can enjoy views of Mount Rainier while you wait in an airport terminal.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, ranked the second-best U.S. layover airport with a score of 6.11/10. It got the highest marks on the list for the selection and quality of dining options. It also saw super high customer satisfaction in shopping, cleanliness and staff service. The main downside is there's just one hotel near the airport.
In third place, Denver International Airport in Colorado got a score of 6.00/10. The variety of shopping choices gets high praise, and so do the food and beverage offerings. It's one of the busiest U.S. airports with almost 60 million people stopping through every year. If you do end up there, don't get too swept up in the conspiracy theories about the airport's weird murals.
The other top airports on the list are:
4. Miami International Airport (Florida) - 5.45/10
5. Los Angeles International Airport (California) - 4.78/10
6. John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York) - 4.56/10
7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Arizona) - 4.34/10
8. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (North Carolina) - 4.22/10
9. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia) - 4.11/10
10. Chicago O-Hare International Airport (Illinois) - 3.67/10
Layovers can be a great way to check out a new city in case you’d like to return in future… but you may not even end up wanting to leave these cushy airports once you arrive.