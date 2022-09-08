Montreal's Airport Was 2nd Worst In The World For Flight Delays This Summer, CNN Says
Two other Canadian airports were in the top 10.
If you waited for ages to board a flight at Montreal-Trudeau this summer, you may have wondered whether passengers at other airports were having it quite as bad. Most were not, according to CNN. The news site published a list of international airports with the worst delays in 2022 and Montreal and Toronto's hubs took the top spots. Vancouver's international airport came in 10th with over a third of flights delayed.
Around 51.9% of flights from Toronto Pearson were delayed this summer, while Montreal-Trudeau came in a close second with 47.8% delayed flights.
Frankfurt (44.5%), Lisbon (43%) and London's Gatwick Airport (42%) were next on CNN's list, followed by Paris' Charles de Gaulle (41.6%), Munich (40.1%), Manchester (39%), Athens (38.5%) and Vancouver (37.8%).
International airports hosting lots of connecting flights saw the worst delays from late May through early September.
Flat-out flight cancellations this summer occurred mostly in China. Since the onset of the pandemic, strict COVID-19 regulations have impeded travel to and from the country.
The pandemic has been hard on Montreal-Trudeau as well. Airport data tracker FlightAware shows that the international airport is still struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels.
A graph of Montreal-Trudeau flight arrivals and departures between 2020 and 2022.Courtesy of FlightAware.
For those looking to travel in the coming months, the fall usually means optimal conditions for airlines with minimal weather-related delays and cancellations. Most international carriers are also looking to bolster staff to combat future delays. Even U.S. Customs got in on the action last week with plans to ease airport congestion in Montreal and Toronto. Hopefully that that means smoother skies ahead!