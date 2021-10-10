The Minimum Wage In 4 Canadian Provinces Just Increased & Here's Which Has The Lowest
There's a $1.50 difference between the lowest wage in Canada vs. in Quebec.
In Quebec, employees are offered a base income of $13.25 per hour, but what about other provinces? As of October 1, the minimum wage in four Canadian provinces increased, but there are still disparities across the country.
New Brunswick has the lowest wage, with a minimum of $11.75 per hour.
Prior to this increase, Saskatchewan had the lowest, but the addition of 36 cents to the hourly rate raised the minimum wage from $11.45 to $11.81.
In Manitoba, the wage increased by five cents to $11.95 per hour for all employees "regardless of age or number of hours worked."
In Newfoundland and Labrador, employees received a 25 cent per hour increase in their pay, with the rate at $12.75 per hour.
In Ontario, students, bartenders and homeworkers are getting an extra 10 cents. The minimum wage is $14.35 per hour.
Of all the provinces, Canadians are paid the most in Nunavut, at $16.00 per hour. The $4.25 difference with New Brunswick is due to a higher cost of living in the province.