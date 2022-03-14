Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canada's Minimum Wage For Federally-Regulated Businesses Is About To Increase

Another day, another (half) dollar an hour, starting next month!

A collection of Canadian coins.

A collection of Canadian coins.

Scottnodine | Dreamstime

If you work in a federally-regulated industry, your paycheck will see a boost next month. The federal minimum wage is going up on April 1, from $15 to $15.55 hourly.

The rate is adjusted annually based on national inflation, which saw a 3.4% average increase this year.

"For people employed in minimum-wage jobs trying to support themselves and their families, every dollar makes a difference," Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said in a press release. "Affected workers benefit when the minimum wage rises."

Government employees, along with anyone working for Crown corporations, like Canada Post, VIA Rail, and the Bank of Canada, will be impacted by the change.

That's around 955,000 people or six percent of the Canadian workforce, according to ESDC.

By comparison, the Quebec minimum wage is currently $13.50 per hour.

That rate will increase to $14.25 per hour on May 1.

A 2021 study by the Institut de Recherche et d’Informations Socioéconomiques (IRIS) found that Montrealers need to make between $24,433 and $32,607 a year to live "with dignity."

As of last year, around one in five Quebecers were living at or below that income level.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...