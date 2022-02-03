The Owner Of That Quebec Gym That Spawned A Mega COVID-19 Outbreak In 2021 Has Died
Police were called after an apparent cardiac arrest.
The owner of Quebec gym Mega Fitness Gym, Dan Marino, was found dead on Thursday morning.
At around 11 a.m., police officers from the MRC de La Côte-de-Beaupré were called to a residence on rue Dugal in Boischatel "for a man in cardiac arrest."
Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, told MTL Blog that police attempted to resuscitate the man in his 50s, but "he was pronounced deceased" on the scene.
MTL Blog was able to confirm that the man was in fact Dan Marino.
An investigation is currently ongoing to figure out the "cause and circumstance" of the gym owner's death.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Tremblay said investigators were currently searching the residence where Marino was found for potential clues surrounding the death.
Back in April 2021, Mega Fitness Gym was shut down by the health authorities after "a visit to the premises [...] revealed obvious sanitary shortcomings" had been linked to 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases, CTV News reported.
