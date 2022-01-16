Trending Topics

A Sûreté Du Québec Service Weapon Disappeared From A Police Station On Saturday

An investigation is in progress.

Staff Writer
Sûreté du Québec - page officielle | Facebook

In the midst of all the concerns involving the rise in gun violence in Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec faced a troubling situation this weekend regarding a missing weapon.

A service firearm seems to have disappeared from one of the Quebec police stations on Saturday, January 15, and since then, a major investigation has been underway to try to shed light on this incident, which remains unsolved for the time being.

Regarding the nature of the weapon's disappearance, Sergeant Catherine Bouchard of the Sûreté du Québec said police cannot currently "confirm a theft," but that they are not ruling out "any hypothesis" regarding the absence of service weapon in one of their police stations.

We're told that the exact police station involved cannot be mentioned for security reasons.

According to Bouchard, the Sûreté du Québec have been checking for the missing weapon since the night of January 15 to 16, but to no avail. The investigation is still continuing this Sunday morning.

"We have a crime scene technician, who moved on the scene, accompanied by the team of investigations on major crimes to allow an investigation of the event," continued the sergeant.

At the time of writing this article, very little detail was able to be provided surrounding the situation, which makes it unclear if there are any signs of offences being committed.

"We have already deployed our specialized resources, such as forensic identification, to have the scene analyzed, but this information remains confidential at this time for the sake of the investigation," concluded Catherine Bouchard.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

