Quebec Is Closing The Gyms Again
As announced by Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé.
In light of a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a series of restrictions that seem all too familiar. One that's sure to depress your holiday cheer is that the government announced the closure of gyms across the province.
Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, gyms across the province will shut their doors for the foreseeable future.
"With the increase of cases and hospitalizations, we must put in place new measures," Dubé said in an online press conference on Monday. Spas will also close "with the exception of personal care" services.
Professional and amateur sporting events will also be held behind closed doors, without any fans in the stands. The NHL had already postponed a slew of games leading up to January.
This new list of health rules comes just days after the government announced an initial set of regulations that included 50% capacity limits for bars and many venues. Those rules entered force on Monday but will be trumped by the new rules taking effect at 5:00 p.m.
The province also cancelled earlier plans to expand private gathering limits for the holidays.
With 4,571 infections confirmed on Monday, Quebec broke a record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day — and that record was just one day old. The province broke a two-day-old record on Sunday with 3,846 cases, up from 3,768 reported on Friday.
