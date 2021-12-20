Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec Is Closing The Gyms Again

As announced by Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé.

Quebec Is Closing The Gyms Again
Artemiy Sobov | Dreamstime

In light of a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a series of restrictions that seem all too familiar. One that's sure to depress your holiday cheer is that the government announced the closure of gyms across the province.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, gyms across the province will shut their doors for the foreseeable future.

"With the increase of cases and hospitalizations, we must put in place new measures," Dubé said in an online press conference on Monday. Spas will also close "with the exception of personal care" services.

Professional and amateur sporting events will also be held behind closed doors, without any fans in the stands. The NHL had already postponed a slew of games leading up to January.

This new list of health rules comes just days after the government announced an initial set of regulations that included 50% capacity limits for bars and many venues. Those rules entered force on Monday but will be trumped by the new rules taking effect at 5:00 p.m.

The province also cancelled earlier plans to expand private gathering limits for the holidays.

With 4,571 infections confirmed on Monday, Quebec broke a record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day — and that record was just one day old. The province broke a two-day-old record on Sunday with 3,846 cases, up from 3,768 reported on Friday.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec Is Making It Mandatory To Work From Home

Get your sweatpants out.

Olivier Collet | Unsplash

As COVID-19 cases spike, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a flurry of new health rules in Quebec on Monday, including the reintroduction of a work from home order.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, telework will be mandatory across the province. In addition, bars, casinos, theatres, gyms are closing. Spas will also close everything but personal care services.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Closing Bars, Taverns, Casinos, Cinemas & Concert Halls Starting Tonight

Restaurants will only be able to open for specific hours.

François Legault | Facebook

During a press conference on December 20, the Quebec government announced that the new measures they had announced last Thursday were no longer "sufficient enough" to help stop the rise of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Quebec. So, new "complementary measures" are coming into effect as early as today.

Starting at 5 p.m. today on Monday, December 20, the Quebec government is ordering a "complete closure" of bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, and concert halls.

Keep Reading Show less

La Tulipe's Court Date Was Pushed So It Can Negotiate With The Company That Wants It Quiet

The Plateau borough mayor promises La Tulipe won't close.

La Tulipe | Facebook

The pressure on La Tulipe has potentially eased off a little bit after the venue's court date for a dispute involving a neighbouring residential complex was moved to March 2022. Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor Luc Rabouin announced the news on Facebook, detailing that the venue and the real estate company have agreed to a sit-down to find a possible solution out of court.

"The court hearing that was scheduled for next Monday has been postponed until March, allowing the parties involved to sit down and discuss solutions," Rabouin said.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Just Beat Another Record — For The 3rd Time In 4 Days

Not the kind of record we're excited about breaking...

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It seems as though the COVID-19 rollercoaster in Quebec isn't slowing down anytime soon. Quebec COVID-19 cases saw two daily records break recently — 3,768 new cases on December 16 and then 3,846 new cases on December 18.

And now, another highest-ever daily case count was reported today. The data for December 19 shows 4,571 new cases, which is 725 more cases than yesterday's record-breaking numbers.

Keep Reading Show less