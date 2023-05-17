The TikTok ‘Potato Queen’ Tried 2 Famous Montreal Poutines & Her Reaction Is A Whole Mood
"By the holy potato spirit, I am on a mission!"
Hold onto those gravy boats folks, because two famous Montreal poutines just received a stamp of approval from TikTok royalty. British Michelin-trained chef and "potato queen" Poppy O'Toole ventured over to Montreal for a go at the iconic poutine and it was a cheese curd-induced emotional rollercoaster.
O'Toole began her "the world's best potato" series on TikTok earlier this year — travelling to Amsterdam, London, and New York City to discover the best of the best when it comes to all things potato. O'Toole journeyed north from New York to Montreal; eager and ready to give our esteemed poutine a proper taste.
Although must-try spots such as La Banquise, Chez Claudette and Decarie Hot Dog are usually where newbies start, the Potato Queen opted for the Orange Julep and Schwartz's Deli — both standout restaurants.
The starch queen gave Orange Julep a try first, or the "Orange bulbous ball," as O'Toole put it.
@poppycooks
I, the Potato Queen, try authentic Canadian Poutine for the first time 🇨🇦🥔 #TheWorldsBestPotato #potatotiktok #quebec #montreal #poutine
She dove in fork first and immediately fell in love with the mixture of "chips, cheese and gravy." O'Toole raved over Julep's "golden" French fries, as well as the gravy — describing the sauce as "rich and thick."
O'Toole mentioned that cheese curds aren't as common in the U.K., so she made sure to really savour the "squeaky" and "salty" treat. The content creator gave it an overall score of 8/10, which ain't too shabby. However, as someone who is passionately pro-Orange Julep poutine, I reckon the score should have been slightly higher, but to each their own.
@poppycooks
The Potato Queen tries Celine Dion’s meaty poutine 🇨🇦🥔 #TheWorldsBestPotato #poutine #canada #quebec #montreal #potatotiktok
Next up was the poutine from Schwartz's Deli. O'Toole mentioned how they're known for some of the best "salted beef" in Canada — we'll let the British terminology go this time around but it's smoked meat in these streets.
Nevertheless, O'Toole was obsessed with their smoked meat poutine — as most of us are. "This poutine is miracle working!" she said. O'Toole loved how tender the smoked meat was. "It melts in your mouth!"
She described the cheese curds as "stringy," and noted how crispy the French fries were, too. "You can properly taste all the ingredients," O'Toole said — giving the delish dish a 9.5/10.
Montreal…the Potato Queen has spoken!