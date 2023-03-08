poutine montreal

12 Of Montreal's Best-Loved Poutines & Where To Find Them

Possibly the best poutines in the city. What do you think? 😋

Among Montreal's favourite meals is the humble poutine, a comfort food with no equal that I've ever encountered. Perfect when you're intoxicated and delicious when you're sober, poutine brings warm, cheesy goodness to any occasion. But if you're new in town (or just live under a rock for cheap rent), it can be daunting to face the sheer number of poutine options at your fingertips these days.

Consider this your guided tour of the most well-respected poutine establishments across the island, curated by adoring Montrealers and earnest allies. There's more to poutine than just La Banquise, but it's an excellent place to start.

La Banquise

Address: 994, rue Rachel E.

Why You Should Go: This tourist haven is known for putting all manner of toppings on their piled-high poutines.

Website

Greenspot

Address: 3041, rue Notre-Dame O.

Why You Should Go: A classic smoked meat and burger joint, the poutine served here is standard but never lacklustre.

Website

Décarie Hot Dog

Address: 953, boulevard Décarie

Why You Should Go: This family-owned fast food joint serves a classic poutine you just can't beat.

Website

Montreal Pool Room

Address: 1217, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: A century-old classic, this downtown spot offers a traditional poutine experience.

Website

Chez Claudette

Address: 351, ave Laurier E.

Why You Should Go: "Only locals were there, we were the only tourists. We were actually full when we walked in, but ended up devouring our dish as it was so good," one TripAdvisor review reads.

Website

Patati Patata

Address: 4177, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: Especially if you enjoy olives, this tiny Plateau diner's thin fries and tasty gravy are sure to win you over.

Website

Chez Ma Tante

Address: 3180, rue Fleury E.

Why You Should Go: For vintage vibes, greasy food and poutine that pleases even the pickiest of Montrealers.

Website

Maam Bolduc

Address: 4351, avenue De Lorimier

Why You Should Go: A cozy, artsy restaurant, the poutine sold here "doesn't just taste like every other poutine," according to one Yelp reviewer, who recommended their poutine Bourguignonne for a heartier option.

Website

Paulo & Suzanne

Address: 5501, boul. Gouin O.

Why You Should Go: "Friendly and helpful staff. Interesting interior design. Menu is huge, prices are fair and portions are generous," according to one Google review.

Website

Chez Tousignant

Address: 6956, rue Drolet

Why You Should Go: This spot is a hipster take on the standard Quebec casse-croûte, with burgers as well as a true québécois poutine.

Website

Gibeau Orange Julep

Address: 700, boul. Decarie

Why You Should Go: "The best poutine and hot dogs I’ve had in Montreal. The flavour of the gravy was incredible, the fries were super crispy even after being drenched with gravy," wrote one Google reviewer.

Website

Patate Rouge

Address: 755, boul Crémazie E.

Why You Should Go: "Hands down one of the best poutine in Montreal! Easy top 5 for me. Their fries are soft, moist, a bit crunchy on the edge, it's hot (which I love), melted cheese and sauce is not salty," one online review reads.

Website

