12 Of Montreal's Best-Loved Poutines & Where To Find Them
Possibly the best poutines in the city. What do you think? 😋
Consider this your guided tour of the most well-respected poutine establishments across the island, curated by adoring Montrealers and earnest allies. There's more to poutine than just La Banquise, but it's an excellent place to start.
La Banquise
Address: 994, rue Rachel E.
Why You Should Go: This tourist haven is known for putting all manner of toppings on their piled-high poutines.
Greenspot
Address: 3041, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Should Go: A classic smoked meat and burger joint, the poutine served here is standard but never lacklustre.
Décarie Hot Dog
Why You Should Go: This family-owned fast food joint serves a classic poutine you just can't beat.Website
Montreal Pool Room
Address: 1217, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: A century-old classic, this downtown spot offers a traditional poutine experience.
Chez Claudette
Address: 351, ave Laurier E.
Why You Should Go: "Only locals were there, we were the only tourists. We were actually full when we walked in, but ended up devouring our dish as it was so good," one TripAdvisor review reads.
Patati Patata
Address: 4177, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: Especially if you enjoy olives, this tiny Plateau diner's thin fries and tasty gravy are sure to win you over.
Chez Ma Tante
Address: 3180, rue Fleury E.
Why You Should Go: For vintage vibes, greasy food and poutine that pleases even the pickiest of Montrealers.
Maam Bolduc
Address: 4351, avenue De Lorimier
Why You Should Go: A cozy, artsy restaurant, the poutine sold here "doesn't just taste like every other poutine," according to one Yelp reviewer, who recommended their poutine Bourguignonne for a heartier option.
Paulo & Suzanne
Address: 5501, boul. Gouin O.
Why You Should Go: "Friendly and helpful staff. Interesting interior design. Menu is huge, prices are fair and portions are generous," according to one Google review.
Chez Tousignant
Address: 6956, rue Drolet
Why You Should Go: This spot is a hipster take on the standard Quebec casse-croûte, with burgers as well as a true québécois poutine.
Gibeau Orange Julep
Address: 700, boul. Decarie
Why You Should Go: "The best poutine and hot dogs I’ve had in Montreal. The flavour of the gravy was incredible, the fries were super crispy even after being drenched with gravy," wrote one Google reviewer.
Patate Rouge
Address: 755, boul Crémazie E.
Why You Should Go: "Hands down one of the best poutine in Montreal! Easy top 5 for me. Their fries are soft, moist, a bit crunchy on the edge, it's hot (which I love), melted cheese and sauce is not salty," one online review reads.