The Top 10 Netflix Canada TV Shows Streaming Right Now
The Watcher takes the lead.
Netflix Canada recently revealed that it would be charging an extra fee for account holders who share their passwords, so if you're mooching off one of your friends, now is the time to binge as many films and TV shows as you can before getting the boot.
If you can't decide what to watch, considering many of us spend more time scrolling through Netflix than actually watching, we've got you covered with the current top 10 TV shows streaming right now.
The Watcher, starring Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Coolidge, takes the lead this week followed by DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has now spent a total of four weeks in the top 10 since its release.
Here's the full list of what's trending on Netflix Canada right now:
The Watcher: Season 1
DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Grey's Anatomy
The Midnight Club: Season 1
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series
The Mole: Season 1
Bling Empire: Season 3
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Dynasty: Season 5
The Empress: Season 1
Happy binge-watching!