Netflix Canada Is Launching A Cheaper Plan — But There's A Catch
The new subscription option will cost $5.99 🍿
Netflix is offering Canadians a cheaper monthly subscription model — as long as they don't mind their films being interrupted by commercial breaks. Here's everything you need to know.
What is Netflix Canada's Basic With Ads plan?
From November 1, you'll be able to purchase the new ad-supported streaming tier for $5.99 per month on Netflix.com, which means you could save a considerable amount of money, considering the current ad-free plans vary between $9.99 and $20.99.
However, there are quite a few differences from the classic models. The big one is the fact that you'll have to sit through an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour, which will be played before and during series and movies. At launch, each ad will be 15 or 30 seconds in length.
Note that some movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions, but the streaming giant says it is "working on" fixing that. Also, this plan doesn't allow you to download titles, unlike the regular subscriptions.
The Netflix team believes that Basic with Ads is an affordable option to please fans who want to spend less, as well as an exciting opportunity for advertisers to reach a growing audience who never watch linear TV.
"We’ll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence)," Greg Peters, Netflix's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer wrote in the press release.
From Nov. 1, Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan will also be available in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.
What are the different Netflix Canada plans?
The addition of Basic With Ads will bring the Netflix Canada offering to four plans:
- Basic With Ads: $5.99/month
- Basic: $9.99/month
- Standard: $16.49/month
- Premium: $20.99/month