netflix canada

The Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies Streaming Right Now

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Mila Kunis in 'Luckiest Girl Alive', Right: The Redeem Team on Netflix.

Netflix Canada
True

Netflix Canada has been making a number of changes — balancing the bad news of axing account sharing with the good news of a brand new cheaper plan (with a catch, of course).

As for what to watch on Netflix, the streaming platform released its top 10 movies and Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive makes the list for the third consecutive week. With limited time to use your friend's account, you just might wanna binge a few flicks while you can.

Sing, Mr. Harrigan's Phone and Someone Borrowed all made the list, as did a few throwbacks. Michelle Pfeiffer's The Deep End Of The Ocean and Sleepers, starring Robert De Niro have both been popular picks.

So, if you're having trouble choosing a movie to watch, we've got you covered with this week's biggest titles.

The School For Good And Evil

Robin Hood

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Luckiest Girl Alive


Tom And Jerry

The Stranger

Sing

Blade

Minions

Blackout

