11 Netflix Canada Horror Movies That Will Give You The Heebie Jeebies This Spooky Season
You'll be on the edge of your seat!
Halloween season is upon us and if you've been looking for a chilling film to get you into the spooky mood, then Netflix Canada has loads of horror flicks that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Now, while many of us spend most of our time scrolling through Netflix trying to choose a movie to watch (we've all been there, don't worry), we've compiled a list of trending horror movies to save you some time.
From pulse-pounding monster movies to ghouls, goblins and all things supernatural — these 11 horror movies are bound to chill you to the bone.
Escape Room
Netflix Description: Six strangers use their wits to survive a series of deadly mystery rooms that cater to their worst fear — or die trying.
Run
Netflix Description: Desiring freedom after years of isolated medical care, teenager Chloe suspects her mother might be holding her back — and harbouring sinister secrets.
His House
Netflix Description: As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they're tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.
Things Heard & Seen
Netflix Description: A young woman discovers that both her husband and their new home harbour sinister secrets after they leave Manhatta for small-town life.
1922
Netflix Description: A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King's novella.
Under The Shadow
Netflix Description: During the Iran-Iraq conflict, a Tehran woman caring for her daughter while her husband is at war is gradually convinenced evil spirits are at work.
Hush
Netflix Description: A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.
Hereditary
Netflix Description: After the death of her mother, artist Annie and her family uncover their terrifying legacy and grapple with malevolent forces beyond their control.
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Netflix Description: On the run from bullies, a group of trick-or-treating teenagers hide in a local haunted house and discover a trove of chilling tales unfolding within.
Insidious
Netflix Description: When a family starts experiencing supernatural terrors after moving into a Rhode Island farmhouse, they seek the help of a pair of noted demonologists.
No One Gets Out Alive
Netflix Description: Desperate and without documentation, a woman from Mexico moves into a rundown Cleveland boardinghouse. Then the unsettling cries and eerie visions begin.