The Top 10 TV Shows & Movies Streaming In Canada Right Now
What have you been binge-watching?
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — Canada has loads of streaming platforms to choose from. However, it can be tough to know which one has your favourite film or television show.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Apple TV dominated the top 10 film leaderboard with The Whale, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, and TÁR, all making up the top five.
Prime and Crave led the top 10 in movies, with The Last Of Us and The Consultant coming in hot. Wondering which other flicks made the cut?
Here's the full list of the top 10 movies and shows from February 27 to March 5, 2023:
Top 10 Movies
- The Whale (Apple TV)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Prime Video)
- Women Talking (Apple TV)
- Triangle of Sadness (Apple TV)
- TÁR (Apple TV)
- The Fabelmans (Apple TV)
- Babylon (Paramount+)
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (Prime Video)
- A Man Called Otto (Apple TV)
- The Game Changers (Netflix)
Top 10 TV Shows
- The Last Of Us (Crave)
- Party Down (Crave)
- The Consultant (Prime)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- South Park (Paramount+)
- Star Trek: Picard (Crave & Paramount+)
- Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Schitt's Creek (Netflix)
- Shrinking (Apple TV)
- M*A*S*H (Disney+)