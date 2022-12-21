'The White Lotus' Season 3 Could Be Set In Quebec City (Hopefully)
The city's tourism office sent a pitch to director Mike White to show off the provincial capital.
The next episodes of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus could be filmed just a few hours from Montreal.
Destination Québec Cité, previously called the Quebec City Tourism Office, is attempting to pique the interest of the series creator. A presentation document pitching the provincial capital and its landmarks as perfect filming locations was sent to director Mike White.
"With its majestic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, historic fortifications, architectural treasures and over 400 years of history next to 21st-century modernity, Québec City will undoubtedly give The White Lotus a certain je ne sais quoi as captivating as the city itself," wrote Destination Québec Cité director and GM Robert Mercure in the pitch.
The White Lotus follows the dysfunctional relationships between rich vacationers and hotel staff members at a luxurious resort chain. The show has garnered critical acclaim, with the first season winning several awards, including five Emmys, and the recently released second season already in the running for four Golden Globes. It was renewed for a third season in November.
In addition to the world-famous castle/hotel, described as "the most photographed hotel on Earth" in the pitch, other arguments were presented to seduce White, such as the beauty of winter scenery in the city, the St. Lawrence river, the city's historic architecture, the surrounding nature and an advantageous exchange rate.
"Shows like The White Lotus can have an unimaginable impact on a destination. For hours on end, viewers follow a story set in a dream destination, and in the process, see themselves taking a vacation there," Mercure said in a press release.
Using the example of the South Korean soap opera Goblin, which drew waves of overseas tourists after several scenes were shot in Quebec City in 2016, Destination Québec Cité asked for the support of Quebecers on social media by sharing the presentation document with the hashtag #quebecite.