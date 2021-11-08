News

The US Border Just Reopened & Some Quebecers Have Had To Wait 3 Hours To Cross

Seems like Quebecers can't wait to get into the U.S.

bobbsled | Flickr

The U.S. border reopened to fully vaccinated Canadians for the first time since March 2020 on Monday, November 8, and some travellers are already seeing long lineups.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's online wait time monitor showed a three-hour-long line at the Champlain border crossing — the passage along U.S. 87 and the most direct route between Montreal and New York City.

The usual wait is only about 30 minutes.

To enter the United States for non-essential travel via a land border, non-U.S.-citizens have to present proof of full vaccination and "verbally attest to their non-essential travel and COVID-19 vaccination status."

According to the CDC, travellers at the land border do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the U.S.

However, Canada requires most travellers to present a negative molecular COVID-19 test to reenter the country.

