These 14 SAQ Sparkling Wines Are Highly Rated But Won't Cost A Fortune
Make the best, most affordable Aperol Spritzes of your life!
Quebec's sparkling wine market may not be quite as robust as France's, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good imported Prosecco every once in a while. The SAQ offers wines that can sometimes break the bank, so if you aren't trying to REALLY impress your boss, finding the right sparkling wine can be a challenge.
Each of the wines in this list was selected for its high number of reviews (at least 50), high rating (at least 4.0 stars out of 5) and reasonable price (below $20).
Once you've picked your reasonably priced poison, what do you eat alongside it? The question haunts many new wine enthusiasts, but thankfully, I've done a little legwork to find you the best — or at least, the decent-est — pairings to go alongside your off-Champagne sparkling wine or your blush pink bubbly rosé.
Each wine is followed by pairing notes, giving you a taste (ha ha ha) of what dishes might complement the wine you're buying. Because you are buying these, right?
Pairing sparkling wine is not necessarily less involved than pairing a random red or white, but it's worth noting that the range of dishes that go well with a prosecco is relatively consistent. As a rule of thumb I've gleaned from readingwine blogs and pretending to understand them, sweet wines should be paired with desserts that are less sweet than the drink, to optimize your culinary experience.
Additional knowledge I've collected while writing this piece: Drier wines tend to cut through creamy, cheesy flavours with ease, making them good candidates for a fondue night or charcuterie. Full-bodied wines can handle heavier, more complex saline flavours, and floral wines play well with spicier dishes.
Take these notes with a grain of high-quality flaky sea salt, since I'm neither a sommelier nor an SAQ employee, but trust that the pairing notes for these bottles have been identified from a range of sources, so you're getting a good headstart if not a thorough education.
Borges Fita Azul Attitude Brut Reserva
Price: $14.10
Rating: 4.4/5
Pairing Notes: Best used in mixed drinks like Aperol Spritzes or mimosas, this budget-friendly sparkling wine is dry and fruity, with a flavour profile that blends best with something a little spicy.
Bottega Petalo Il Vino Dell'Amore
Price: $15.40
Rating: 4.5/5
Pairing Notes: A dry, floral Moscato, this wine is just sweet enough to stand its ground when paired with toasted nuts and light desserts.
Ca di Rajo Lemoss Frizzante
Price: $15.90
Rating: 4.4/5
Pairing Notes: Another good mixing wine, this very dry bubbly is good when paired with salty antipasto.
Carpene Malvolti Prosecco Superiore Conegliano Valdobbiadene
Price: $18.40
Rating: 4.5/5
Pairing Notes: A true, sweet prosecco, this bottle has notes of banana and pear, according to SAQ staff, and goes well with oysters and other light, savoury entrées.
Fiol Prosecco
Price: $17.20
Rating: 4.5/5
Pairing Notes: This prosecco is even sweeter than the previous bottle, lending itself well to seafood appetizers and mixing into fruity cocktails.
Hungaria Grande Cuvée Brut
Price: $13.70
Rating: 4.6/5
Pairing Notes: This wine is acidic with notes of Granny Smith apple, pairing well with crab dishes and also, once again, good in any mimosa.
J.P Chenet Ice Edition
Price: $15.40
Rating: 4.6/5
Pairing Notes: The sweetest wine on the list so far, this rosé would hold its own against antipasto and charcuterie, soft cheeses and nuts.
Martini & Rossi Asti
Price: $15.15
Rating: 4.4/5
Pairing Notes: Coming in at almost twice the sugar content of the rosé before it, this wine has notes of tropical fruit and goes well with less-sweet desserts, which it complements rather than overpowering.
Parés Baltà Cava Brut
Price: $17.50
Rating: 4.7/5
Pairing Notes: A rather dry, acidic wine, this bottle would make a cheese fondue, smoked salmon, or even a bag of chips extra special (because chips are salty, fatty and delicious already, making them well-suited to a more laid-back wine).
Parés Baltà Pink Cava
Price: $18.50
Rating: 4.7/5
Pairing Notes: A good friend of sushi, Thai food and tapas, this dry Catalan wine has notes of pear and strawberry.
Segura Viudas Reserva Cava Brut
Price: $15.95
Rating: 4.4/5
Pairing Notes: A full-bodied wine with chalky, lemony notes, this cava would do well with fried fish or another heavier, creamy dish.
Sumarroca Brut Nature Gran Reserva Cava 2019
Price: $18.45
Rating: 4.5/5
Pairing Notes: This full-bodied wine would likely go well with a whipped feta dip or any other salty, creamy appetizer.
Villa Conchi Seleccion Cava Brut
Price: $17.05
Rating: 4.8/5
Pairing Notes: Reviewers note the quality-price ratio as being rather high on this bottle, which would make a wonderful Bellini or complement another cheese spread with its fruity freshness and light aroma.
Zonin Cuvée 1821 Prosecco
Price: $17.40
Rating: 4.6/5
Pairing Notes: An acidic, lightly sweet Prosecco, this wine is best friends with a delicious oysters Rockefeller or a traditional Greek salad.
