18 Red Wines Under $20 That Are The SAQ's Best-Rated

No more wandering bemusedly through the aisles! Only informed choices from now on!

An SAQ sign in Montreal.

Towering walls of bottles on either side of you, your pulse is racing and sweat streams down your face. How could you possibly decide between these similar-looking, beautifully packaged red wines? You don't even like red wine, but your new girlfriend's mom is in town and you need something that will please, if not impress — your wallet limits your choices, but your palate fears the possibility of a misstep.

Thankfully, you have this article open on your phone. Take a look and find only wines rated above 4.0 by more than 50 reviewers, at a value not exceeding $20 and not lower than $17. Plus, they're all available to order online, so really you could have skipped this entire in-person ordeal. With pairing notes from the SAQ under each bottle, you'll be able to suggest a meal your girlfriend could start prepping while you take forever to choose your booze.

So take a deep breath, centre yourself and let's get into the wines.

Tom Gore Cabernet-Sauvignon

Tom Gore red wine.

Price: $19.95

Rating: 4.2/5

Pairing Notes: This wine features a "tannic structure rounded off by ripeness of the sunshine-filled fruit, which fans of full-bodied wines will love. An excellent ally for grilled red meat on the BBQ." The SAQ recommends veal, bison or roast lamb with this full-bodied, acidic and dry wine.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Faustino V Rioja Reserva 2017

Faustino V red wine.

Price: $19.60

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ calls this wine, "A Tempranillo of cherries, strawberries and licorice you’ll want to drink with a beef Wellington filet or pork empanadas."

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

19 Crimes Cabernet-Sauvignon Limestone Coast

19 Crimes red wine.

Price: $19.55

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with beef kefta brochettes, racks of lamb with rhubarb sauce or Moroccan lamb osso buco.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Otazu Premium Cuvée Navarra 2019

Otazu red wine.

Price: $19.50

Rating: 4.6/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with rack of lamb, grilled lamb chops or Texas barbecue beef ribs.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

19 Crimes Shiraz/Grenache/Mataro

19 Crimes red wine.

Price: $19.55

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with rabbit, filet mignon or French lamb stew.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Château Mourgues Du Grès Costières de Nîmes Les Galets 2022

Chateau Mourgues du Gres red wine.

Price: $19.45

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with spicy pork burgers, Mexican-style chicken, or rabbit rillettes (an interesting and perhaps confusing range of dishes).

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Christophe Pacalet Beaujolais les Marcellins 2021

Christophe Pacalet red wine.

Price: $19.10

Rating: 4.2/5

Pairing Notes: The pairing notes for this wine suggest that it "be served chilled alongside a beef tartare or veal parmigiana cutlet."

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Errazuriz Max Reserva Cabernet-Sauvignon Valle de Aconcagua

Errazuriz Max red wine.

Price: $19.25

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: "Nicely balanced and displaying melted tannins, you’ll love it with braised lamb shanks or beef with mushroom sauce," the wine's SAQ entry reads.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Cousino-Macul Antiguas Reservas Valle del Maipo

Cousino-Macul red wine.

Price: $19.00

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with moussaka, braised lamb shanks or grilled beef tenderloin.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Slow Press Cabernet-Sauvignon

Slow Press red wine.

Price: $19.00

Rating: 4.2/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with flank steak, grilled lamb chops or beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Carnivor Cabernet-Sauvignon

Carnivor red wine.

Price: $18.75

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with sesame beef skewers, honey-soy glazed pork or veal ribs with mushrooms.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Luigi Righetti Campolieti Valpolicella Ripasso

Luigi Righetti red wine.

Price: $18.75

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with a roast turkey, poutine with pulled duck confit, or smoked meat poutine.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Sella & Mosca Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva

Sella & Mosca red wine.

Price: $18.65

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with filet mignon in peppercorn sauce, lamb burgers with cheddar or cinnamon-and-spice-rub steak.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Carpineto Dogajolo Toscana 2020

Carpineto Dogajolo red wine.

Price: $17.95

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with beef bourguignon, grilled beef tenderloin with blue cheese sauce or elk ossu busco.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Umberto Cesari Moma Rubicone

Umberto Cesari red wine.

Price: $17.90

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with bison steak, spareribs or lamb kebabs.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Gran Passione Veneto 2020

Gran Passione red wine.

Price: $17.70

Rating: 4.2/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with duck à l'orange, sausage calzones or beef tartare.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Château Puyfromage Francs Côtes de Bordeaux

Ch\u00e2teau Puyfromage red wine.

Price: $17.70

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with chicken brochettes and tapenade, venison red wine stew or a steak sandwich with mushrooms.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Labouré-Roi La Princesse Maudite Côteaux Bourguignons

Labour\u00e9-Roi red wine.

Price: $17.55

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: The SAQ recommends pairing this wine with grilled bass and tomato tapenade, grilled chicken gyros or grilled Greek salad.

Find this bottle online at the SAQ here

Hopefully, this list can bring you some comfort in times of darkness, when someone requests a good but inexpensive red wine despite your obvious lack of wine tasting skills and social anxiety about asking for help in an SAQ. Listen, we've mostly all been there. I got you.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

