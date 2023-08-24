9 Costco Montreal Food Items That Are Cheaper Compared To Quebec Grocery Stores
Where do you do your groceries?
When it comes to grocery shopping in Montreal, most of us do what we can to save money where we can, because life is getting more expensive here (like everywhere else). Nearly everyone has theories about where the savings are at the major chains and independent outlets, and nearly everyone has an opinion about Costco.
We've uncovered some of the best deals at Costco that will make both your wallet and belly equally as content. While Costco is known for its samples and cheap eats, the wholesaler offers products at a lower price point when compared to other Quebec grocery stores such as Walmart, IGA, and Maxi.
So, if you're looking to save a few bucks on your next grocery bill, these nine food items will definitely cost you less at Costco — some more than others.
Note we've rounded our calculations to the nearest cent here when necessary.
Kraft Dinner
A box of 12 packs of Kraft Dinner from Costco.
Costco
Costco Montreal sells a 12-pack of Kraft Dinner packs (340 grams each) that comes to $18.49, which is $0.45 per 100 grams. Compared to grocery stores in Quebec, the Costco 12-pack product is cheaper than grabbing it elsewhere.
For example, Maxi also carries a 12-pack of Kraft Dinner (200 grams each) that goes for $12.99, after taking into consideration the difference in size, Maxi's product would cost roughly $0.54 per 100 g.
IGA sells a similar 12-pack at $15.99, in yet another size: 225 g. The KD version at IGA comes in at $0.59 per 100 g. Although Costco's price may not seem significantly cheaper, by weight the difference is meaningful: more than 15% less at Costco in Montreal. So it could save you a couple of bucks, especially if you go through KD fast.
Tm Hortons Fine Grind Coffee
A tin of Tim Hortons Original Blend Fine Grind coffee.
Costco
OK, coffee. A pantry staple. Costco Montreal sells a 1.36 kg tin of Tim Hortons Original Blend Find Grind coffee for $24.99. This comes up to $1.84 per 100 g, whereas IGA's 930-gram product is $2.53 per 100 g, while Walmart's 300-gram pack comes up to $2.99 per 100 g.
With all that math, Costco's coffee comes out as the cheapest by weight. So, you now know where to really get your coffee fix to save on that grocery bill.
Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
A jar of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from Costco.
Costco
Anyone else put mayo on like… everything? Well, for those who love the dressing as much as I do, you'll know that the Costco Montreal option runs cheaper than at stores such as IGA and Metro.
Costco sells a 1.8-litre tub of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise for $13.99, which comes up to about $0.78 per 100 ml. Both IGA and Metro sell an 890 ml jar for $6.99, which comes up to $0.79 per ml. So, for those wanting to save on their mayo, the Costco Montreal store carries the cheapest product per 100 ml by about a cent.
Yeah, that doesn't seem like much, but if you're buying 1.8 L tubs of mayo, maybe the economies of scale work in your favour over time.
Kraft Peanut Butter
A jar of Kraft Peanut Butter from Costco.
Costco
Costco's 2-kilogram jar of Kraft Peanut Butter runs for $13.99, which comes up to $0.70 per 100 grams. Maxi grocery store sells its 1 kg jar for $6.99, which means it costs roughly the same per gram at Costco and Maxi. However, if you shop at more high-end grocery stores, such as IGA, you'll definitely be saving more money if you get your PB elsewhere.
IGA's 500-gram jar of peanut butter goes for $4.99, which is roughly $1 per 100 g, making it clear Costco (and Maxi) are the winners when it comes to peanut butter.
Nutella
A two-pack of Nutella from Costco.
Costco
Whether you enjoy Nutella spread nicely on a piece of toast (which is what everyone says they do) or enjoy it by the spoonful directly out of the jar (which is what everyone actually does), there's no denying how good this chocolate hazelnut spread really is. For those looking to save on their Nutella purchase, should likely stick to grabbing it Costco stores.
Costco Montreal sells two one kilogram jars of Nutella for $18.99, which comes up to $0.95 per 100 grams. Maxi's 725 g jar of Nutella is approximately $1.01 per 100 g, whereas IGA's one-kilogram jar is $9.99, and comes up to $1 per 100 g.
So, Costco's option is the cheapest per gram at by about 5%.
Fontaine Santé Hummus
A two-pack of the Fontaine Sante hummus from Costco.
Costco
As someone who essentially does everything but brush their teeth with hummus on the daily, Costco's double pack is always my go-to. The wholesaler sells a two-pack (1130 grams) of Fontaine Santé hummus for $8.79, making it clear that this store doesn't play around when it comes to hummus.
When compared to the 260-gram pack that Maxi ($3.99), Walmart ($4.97), and IGA ($3.50) carries, Costco comes out as the cheapest at $0.78 per gram — almost (but not quite) half the price of IGA, the closest competitor.
Spaghetti
A pack of De Cecco spaghetti from Costco.
Costco
Yet another pantry staple, spaghetti. Quick, cheap and easy to make and useful for avant-garde performance art. Costco sells a 2.27-kilogram pack of De Cecco spaghetti for $12.99. A number of grocery stores across Quebec also carry a 450-gram pack including Walmart ($2.97), Metro ($3.79) and Loblaws ($3.49).
When you take into consideration the price by weight, Costco's pack costs less when compared to other stores. The Costco pack is the cheapest per gram at approximately $0.57 per 100 grams, a nine-cent savings per 100 g over Walmart's price, and more if you shop at the other stores.
Honey Nut Cheerios Cereal
Two boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios from Costco.
Costco
For cereal lovers, Costco Montreal has a duo box of Honey Nut Cheerios that costs $12.99 for three kilograms. When compared to other grocers, it's clear that Costco's option is the way to go.
Walmart sells a 430-gram box for $4.97 while the Maxi store sells the same size box for $4.99. After comparing the sizing and pricing, Costco's option is the cheapest per gram at approximately $0.43 per 100 grams. Whereas the other two are roughly $1.16 per 100 grams.
Oggi Frozen Margherita Pizza
A box of Oggi Margherita frozen pizza from Costco.
Costco
Who doesn't love a good frozen pizza? Costco Montreal sells an eight-pack of the Oggi Margherita pizza for $79.99, which comes up to about $10 per box. When compared to Metro ($12.49), and IGA ($11.49), it's clear that Costco in Quebec is the spot to grab your frozen pizza.
