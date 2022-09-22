Search on MTL Blog

These Are The Grocery Items That Have Had The Biggest Price Increases In Canada

Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2022 shows inflation slowing down in Canada. But food prices are a notable exception.

The CPI was up 7% overall in August 2022 compared to August 2021. That's down from 7.6% year-over-year price growth in July. Grocery prices, meanwhile, increased by a whopping 10.8% year-over-year, up from 9.9% in July.

In a report published September 20, Statistics Canada notes that while, excluding gasoline, August 2022 was the first month since June 2021 that CPI growth decreased on a year-over-year basis, grocery store food prices "rose at the fastest pace since August 1981."

Chart showing year-over-year grocery item price increases.Chart showing year-over-year grocery item price increases.Statistics Canada

At the top of the list of food items with the biggest 12-month price increases were edible fats and oils, for which Canadians have had to shell out an average of 27.7% more since August 2021.

Next up were condiments, spices and vinegars (17.2% year-over-year price increase); bakery products (15.4%); cereals (14.5%); preserved veggies and so-called "vegetable preparations" (also 14.5%); and non-alcoholic beverages (14.1%).

Coffee and tea (13.5%); fresh fruit (13.2%); sugar and confectionery items (11.3%); and eggs (10.9%) also saw double-digit price growth rates.

As for animal flesh, StatsCan says Canadians paid 8.7% more for fish, seafood and "other marine products" in August 2022 compared to August 2021 and 6.5% more for other meats.

And dairy products increased in price by 7% year-over-year.

The federal agency says supply chain disruptions, extreme weather events and the Russian aggression in Ukraine have all contributed to continued food price increases.

